“I’m crushing on Kartik Aaryan these days” says Nida Mahmood

All about Nida Date of birth: May 14

Sun sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Lucknow

School/college: St. Fidelis College, Lucknow/National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi

First break: Showcasing my collection at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week (2009)

High point of your life: My first Hollywood project where I designed for a science fiction film, PIA (2010)

Low point of your life : The year before I did my first show. I didn’t know where I was headed professionally. It took a lot of introspection as well as hard work to figure things out.

If not a fashion designer, what would you have been?

I’d have liked to design gardens and make films too someday.

What was the last thing you googled?

Telepathy between humans and animals.

What’s the one style or trend you would never sport?

Animal print. I’d like to leave the cheetahs and tigers in the jungles!

What are you binge-watching right now?

Made In Heaven and Wild Wild Country.

Which era of fashion was the best, according to you?

I love the art deco era of 1940s quite a bit.

Instagram or Twitter what works best for you?

Instagram – I’m a very visual person.

Name one person whose sense of style you admire.

Tom Ford.

One style advice you’d ask every woman to follow...?

Dress to make yourself feel beautiful.

A Bollywood film you’ve loved for the costumes...?

Two films, actually. Guzaarish (2010) and the other was Bombay Velvet (2015).

Who is your current celebrity crush?

Kartik Aaryan!

List three things you look for in a man.

Sophistication, conversation and sense of humour.

Share one relationship tip passed on to you by your mom.

That one must always be kind in any relationship.

And what’s the sexiest thing about you?

The naughty glint in my eyes, for those who know it!

What does fitness mean to you?

That sense of feeling fit in the mind as well as the body.

You de-stress by…?

Playing hide-and-seek with my cat at the end of a hectic day.

Nida’a favourites Person: My cat, Mr Toffee Tinkerbell.

City: Paris

Designers: Jean Paul Gaultier and

Vivienne Westwood.

Street food: Vada pav

Films: Midnight in Paris (2011) and

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 22:16 IST