I would love to emulate Helen’s dance...: Gauhar Khan gets personal

ABOUT GUAUHAR Date of birth: August 23

Sun Sign: Leo

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: Mount Carmel Convent High School, Pune

First break: Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

High point of your life: Winning Bigg Boss 7 and life after that

Low point of your life: I see them as lessons of life that help me grow

If not an actress, you would have been...?

I really don’t know as I have always wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry.

What dance forms you wish to master?

I would specifically want to master Latin American dance forms.

For an item song, whose style would you emulate?

Helen ji. I have actually done that in the song Parda Parda, which was a version of Piya Tu and she even complimented me for it!

Bollywood’s most romantic pair is...?

Undoubtedly Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha ji.

What is the worst thing about being in Bollywood?

Nothing so far, according to me. I think it depends on your own perception.

The biggest lesson that Bollywood has taught you...?

People will tell you that you can’t make it, but you must have faith in yourself.

What was the most challenging thing about Bigg Boss?

I don’t understand the way people react or behave, especially while doing a task.

A dessert that describes you...?

Chocolate pastry. Sinful, yet tempting.

MY FAVOURITES Destination: London

Street food: Chaat

Movie: Pretty Woman (1990)

Cuisine: Thai

Dance number: Nachange Saari Raat by Stereo Nation

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2018

