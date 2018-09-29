“If not singer I’d have been a banyan tree,” says Kailash Kher
The singer gives an insight into this rare choice and reveals what he misses most about Delhi, his hometownbrunch Updated: Sep 29, 2018 20:32 IST
- Date of birth: July 7
- Sun Sign: Cancer
- Home town: Delhi
- School/College: I went for private schooling
- First break: I haven’t gotten any ‘first break’, but a first accelerator! And that was Allah Ke Bande
One song that’s in your head right now...?
My new number Tham Ja.
If not a singer, what would you have been?
I’d have been a banyan tree. Because it gives shade to people without expecting anything in return.
What’s the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
That I was dating Sunidhi Chauhan!
Who is your favourite singer?
A folk singer named Prahlad Singh Tipaniya. He’s a Padmashree awardee and sings beautifully.
If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it be?
Main baavla hoon, aur jaisa bhi hoon, bas hoon (I am crazy, and I am the way I am).
When you are not working, you are....?
I don’t work, I just love what I do!
What’s your favourite selfie moment?
All the candid, funny moments, which the Kailasa boys capture when we tour for concerts.
A song you wish you’d sung in recent times...?
None. I’m content with what I get. I never desire what’s not mine!
Your idea of a perfect day...?
In life, when you start to give what you expect from others the day becomes a perfect one!
When did you last visit your hometown, Delhi?
Last month when I launched our musical Web series Lockdown, which is a medium to create more innovative music for the youth.
One thing you miss about Delhi is...?
The courtesy is missing. The infrastructure has improved but people have suddenly become very impatient, especially when stuck in a traffic jam!
- Drink: Warm water
- City: Mumbai
- Food: Everything organic
- Social media app: Instagram
- Movie: Baahubali (2015)
Follow @lubnasalim1234 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, September 30 , 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Sep 29, 2018 20:32 IST