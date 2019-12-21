Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Decoding the look for 2020

brunch

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 21:46 IST

5 Top grooming trends for the year:

1.Clean shaved is back and here to stay: Time to shave those beards and reveal fresh smooth skin. No more shadow stubbles, beards or any excessive man hair on the face.

2.Bushy eyebrows: Trimmed at the centre and sides. Hair combed upwards and outwards to add definition to the face.

3.Short or medium-length hairstyles: Choose between a short sporty look and medium-length hair. Two distinct looks: messy or neatly-styled and gelled into place. No more of ‘man buns’ or shoulder-length styles.

4.Lip luscious: Buff those lips, remove smoker’s stains and reveal lips that look fresh, edible and ready to bite.

5.Smell good: It’s going to be the year of fragrances. Everything from wood to citrus notes on perfumes, aftershaves and deodorants.

20 best grooming products for boys and men for 2020

Tried, tested and handpicked products for your hair, face and body

Hair

1. Hair Masque by Valley View Organic

An organic, natural and handmade hair masque that prevents greying, stops hair fall while softening and thickening the hair.

Usage: Mix the powder with some warm oil, apply on the roots and leave it on for about 10 minutes, then rinse well with a shampoo.

Grooming tip: Cover the hair with a shower cap to prevent hair masques from dripping.

2. Extra Body Shampoo by Paul Mitchell

The extra body formulation of this shampoo promises to thicken hair and give it more volume. Leaves your hair feeling squeaky-clean.

Usage: Massage into wet hair, rinse and repeat if necessary.

Grooming tip: Avoid using hot water for a shampoo as it can deplete the natural oil and moisture from your hair.

3. Extra Body Conditioner by Paul Mitchell

This body building conditioner softens the hair while leaving it more manageable. Helps detangle curly hair and manage split ends, for those of you who may have them.

Usage: Apply a small amount after shampoo on clean damp hair. Rinse, then dry or style your hair as needed.

Grooming tip: For short hair, always apply conditioner on the roots and not just the tips.

4. Hair Cleanser by Ohria Royal Ayurveda

This sulphate, paraben and silicon free hair cleanser comes power packed with the goodness of neem, triphala, green tea and mint which strengthens the follicles and leaves the hair nourished.

Usage: Shake the bottle before use and apply on wet hair.

Grooming tip: To see visible results, continue using the same brand or formulation for a minimum of three months.

5. Barber Club three in one wash by L’Oreal men expert

An innovative 3 in 1 wash which is rich in natural essential oils and is therefore the best choice for daily cleansing care for hair, scalp as well as the face. It conditions and leaves the scalp free of dandruff. Can also be used for the face and body.

Usage: Daily or as necessary.

Grooming tip: Never share your comb or hairbrush to avoid dandruff from another person.

6. Tea Tree Firm Hold Gel by Paul Mitchell

If you are looking for a firm hold gel with a wet glossy look, then this should be your pick. This firm-hold styling product provides maximum control with a flake-free finish. Refreshing notes of mint, citrus and tea tree keep the hair smelling fresh all day long.

Usage: Apply on damp hair then style as needed.

Grooming tip: To allow the scalp to breathe, always wash your hair after using gel and before calling it a night.

7. Long Beard & Skin Oil by L’Oreal Men Expert

A product that is only there on this list for those who yet want to maintain and sport a long beard. This one promises to tame, condition and strengthen facial hair without leaving your beard feeling greasy.

Usage: Apply a few drops on the beard with your fingers. Daily or as necessary.

Grooming tip: Trim the ends of your hair to make your beard appear neat and well groomed.

8. Tea tree hair & body moisturiser by Paul Mitchell

This versatile moisturiser can be used for both skin and hair. You can use it as a leave-in conditioner, an after-shave cream or a body lotion. Comes enriched with jojoba seed oil, tea tree oil and peppermint and smells fantastic.

Usage: Apply on the scalp and hair before styling your hair.

Grooming tip: While there is no need to rinse out a leave in conditioner, you should wash your hair when the product starts feeling sticky or dry.

Face

1. Sandalwood & Orange peel Night Treatment Cream by Forest Essentials

Apply this cream during the cold dry months to hydrate and nourish the skin. Ideally at night, just before bed.

Usage: Apply evenly on a clean face. Suitable for dry skin.

Grooming tip: Ensure any skin product has a best before date of at least six months before you make a purchase.

2. Red banana flower & potato starch under Eye Serum Forest Essentials

This natural serum lightens the area around the eyes and helps reduce dark circles and visible fine lines.

Usage: Gently apply around the eyes.

Grooming tip: Use under eye creams only if you are over 30 years old.

3. Hydrating Gel by Ohria - Royal Ayurveda

A soothing light and cooling gel for all skin types, especially oily and sensitive skin. Heals and provides relief from any kind of inflammation like sunburn and acne breakouts.

Usage: Apply to face and neck as and when there is inflammation.

Grooming tip: For maximum benefits, leave anti inflammatory gels overnight on a clean face.

4. Butter stick lip treatment with sunscreen by Kiehls

A natural lip balm, which is made with natural oils and instantly softens and moisturises the lips and makes them look and feel both soft and supple.

Usage: Apply during the day.

Grooming tip: Smokers should use a lip balm as a necessity.

5. Barber Club Short beard and face Moisturiser by L’Oreal Men Expert

The product soothes itchiness and makes the skin soft without feeling greasy or sticky, making it the ideal product to use during the day.

Usage: Once daily.

Grooming tip: Always apply a moisturiser on a clean face.

6. Face Masque by Valley View Organic

An organic masque made from fullers earth, neem, mango and citronella leaves that delivers deep pore cleansing, tightens the skin and removes blackheads. Brightens the skin naturally.

Usage: Make a smooth paste by adding some powder, apply evenly on the face and leave it on for about fifteen minutes, then rinse well.

Grooming tip: To avoid unwanted facial lines, never speak when you have a face masque one.

7. Shaving Cream by The Body Shop

The Maca root and aloe vera formulation delivers a smooth and close shave. While this cream may not lather as much as gel or foam, it delivers a good old-fashioned shave.

Usage: Use a brush to work up a lather.

Grooming tip: For a better shave, always shave after a shower as the skin is better hydrated.

8. Moisturiser for men by The Body Shop

This moisturiser has a non greasy and non sticky after feel. Perfect for those of you who don’t like your skin looking oily, but yet feeling hydrated and nourished.

Usage: Once daily on a clean face.

Grooming tip: If you have oily skin, avoid oil-based moisturisers.

9. Energising cleanser for men by The Body Shop

This vegan cleanser provides a feeling of freshness and leaves the skin feeling energised. It is enriched with Brazilian guarana and Ethiopian green coffee and organic aloe vera. This vibrant orange gel turns into a light foamy lather, which leaves skin feeling invigorated.

Usage: After working up a sweat or being out and about.

Grooming tip: A face wash is the best substitute for a soap, which should only be used on the body.

Body

1. Attraction by Avon

The fragrance has a unique woody amber fragrance and is designed for special occasions, which could be a date or an important business meeting. Works just as well during the day as it does at night.

Usage: Apply after a shower.

Grooming tip: Never let a fragrance come in direct contact with your clothes or accessories.

2. Mikkel Verde by Essenza Di Wills

This is an evening Eau De Toilette (EDT) for men and comes as a natural spray vaporiser. Has a strong long lasting smell.

Usage: Apply a small amount just before you step out.

Grooming tip: Start applying with one spray on the base of throat & one spray on a wrist & gently rub against the other wrist.

3. Bath and shower liquid body cleanser by Kiehls

This body cleanser for men is made with musk oil and has a sensual smell that lasts long after you shower. It leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Usage: Apply on wet skin and gently work up a rich lather.

Grooming tip: Use a loofah scrub to remove dead skin, especially from the elbows, knees and knuckles.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

