The world’s best museums

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:19 IST

Underground adventure

Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart, Tasmania

MONA is a gamechanger for anyone who finds museums boring

“This one flips everything you know about museums on the head. It is entirely underground. There are no signs, directions or tour guides. Just the O, this mysterious little gadget with GPS and headphones, which figures out where you are wandering and what you’re looking at. You can listen to the artist talk about his or her own work, or listen to curators or critics. The museum’s founder, David Walsh, made his millions in online gambling, and his obsession with sex and death is evident throughout MONA. It’s a gamechanger for anyone who finds museums boring.”

­—Divia Thani, Editor-in-chief, Conde Nast Traveller

One for petrolheads

Mercedes Benz Museum, Stuttgart

The cars displayed at the Mercedes Benz Museum can get you hooked to wheels

“If you’re a petrolhead, this one’s a no-brainer. But what makes it special for me is that it was probably my rite to passage to truly understand and appreciate the value of ‘the best or nothing’. I was 13-14 years old and on my first trip to Europe. I think it got me hooked to wheels, I was fascinated by the history and the models displayed there, I felt like a kid in a candy store, only you couldn’t buy the candies this time!”

—Aindrila Mitra, Editor-in-chief, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia

For the love of Picasso

The Picasso Museum, Antibes

Picasso Museum also gives a glimpse into the artist’s quirky self

“It houses a range of works spanning Picasso’s career. But it should also be on the bucket list of people who are not museum buffs. That’s because the collection is housed in an old castle with a stunning view of the coastline of South France. It also highlights the quirks of Picasso as a person and makes for a truly fun, yet enriching, experience.”

—Savi Munjal, travel blogger, Bruised Passports

Divide and drool

The Partition Museum, Amritsar

At The Partition Museum, tales of separation from both sides of the border are supported by memorabilia

“For someone who shuns museums, going back to the same one two days in a row was unusual, to say the least. The Partition Museum in Amritsar is not very large, but the stories it tells are large-hearted in narrative and context. The tales of separation from both sides of the border are supported by memorabilia and hand-written letters, and an ample dose of emotions. Stories of Indians and Pakistanis are narrated with an even, equal voice, and there is a celebration of those who proved themselves successful in their country in the decades to come. This museum will tug at your heart long after you’ve left!”

—Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, Brunch and New Media Initiatives, Hindustan Times

Stayin alive

Abba Museum, Stockholm

The ABBA Museum gives you one of the most un-museum-like experiences

“Since my penchant is for the outdoors and adventure sports, I generally tend to scratch a museum off my itinerary. But a visit to Abba Museum, dedicated to the iconic Swedish pop band from the ’70s was perhaps the most un-museum-like experience! With the interactive stations I could be a part of the virtual band on stage, listen to its history, sing and dance along to my favourite tracks in the ‘party room’ with disco lights, and record my own performance.”

—Rahul Jagtiani, travel blogger and TV host

