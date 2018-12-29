Home remedies for asthma

With a rise in pollution levels and change in season, asthmatics are affected in a major way. Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that affects the airways of the lungs and causes a frequent, recurrent cough, sneezing and breathing difficulty.

This is caused by an allergic reaction to air pollution, which causes the airways to swell and thus narrow, leading to difficulties in breathing and a feeling of suffocation. People suffering from asthma know the true value of breathing.

Asthma-triggering foods (avoid these when there’s a change in season) Soy and its products

Peanuts and other nuts

Fish, shrimp, and other shellfish

Eggs

MSG (monosodium glutamate), a food additive primarily found in Chinese food

Here are some natural remedies that reduce the symptoms of this lung disease:

Warm drinks: Hot or warm drinks can help loosen the airways and relieve congestion. So, keep sipping hot green tulsi tea, ginger tea or peppermint tea or infusions.

Note: Avoid milk tea as milk forms more mucus.

Turmeric: Curcumin, turmeric’s main component, is a phytochemical that has anti-allergic properties, which affect the histamine that causes inflammation of bronchioles. Add turmeric to warm water and drink as a decoction.

Ginger: Its anti-inflammatory properties keep the respiratory tract healthy. Ginger works by relaxing the airway muscles, which relieves constriction and provides relief from asthma. Drink ginger tea or simply chew ginger.

Tulsi: Tulsi is an excellent aid in the war against the symptoms of asthma. Make a decoction with tulsi leaves and water, and sip it throughout the day. Or, drink tulsi tea.

Trikatu: This mixture of three herbs (long pepper, black pepper and dry ginger powder), when taken with a teaspoon of honey, can help to clear the airways and promote normal breathing.

Chyawanprash: It is rich in antioxidants that boost immunity and fight the effects of asthma. Use only Chyawanprash made with organic ingredients, and take every day at bedtime.

Warm mustard oil massage: Rub warm mustard oil combined with camphor on the chest. This provides quick relief from symptoms.

From HT Brunch, December 30, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:11 IST