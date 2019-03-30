Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas, instapoetry on this week’s WTF
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives out little tidbits, including Nick Jonas’ reaction to her in the wedding gown, in a fun chat with Andy Cohen
Soft poetry, self love and beautiful words strung together. Tap JH Hard’s page @hardpoetry
An autobiography of my mental health. https://t.co/AhFene2Fn5— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) March 26, 2019
Sarcasm, wicked humour and food for thought on all things current on Sayantan Ghosh’s Twitter feed
From HT Brunch, March 31, 2019
First Published: Mar 30, 2019 21:58 IST