Personal Agenda: "Home for me is where my song and heart reside," says Kailash Kher

Personal Agenda: “Home for me is where my song and heart reside,” says Kailash Kher

The singer has an advice for his 14-year-old self and shares his secret skills

brunch Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:03 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Kailash Kher is most likely to be caught composing a song on his harmonium when home alone
Kailash Kher is most likely to be caught composing a song on his harmonium when home alone(Kailasa (KEPL))
         
Facts
  • Date of birth: July 7
  • Sun sign: Cancer
  • Place of birth: Delhi
  • School/College: Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
  • First break: Teri Deewani as an independent song and Allah Ke Bande in movies
  • High point of your life: When I bought my parents a house in Delhi
  • Low point of your life: My time in Rishikesh when I felt that everything in my life, from my export business to my wanting to be a singer, had no future

Describe yourself in four lines.

Adiyal bairagi hun,
Ziddi anuraagi hun.
Hadd hun haan, anhad hun.
Chamak bedaagi hun.

What’s your biggest takeaway from the lockdown?

That no matter what happens in life, you should never give up hope and your passion.

Name your spirit animal.

Lion.

One habit that you want to get rid of...?

Eating aloo for every meal.

What advice you will give your 14-year-old self?

That life will be as difficult as you think it is, but it is not impossible.

And the greatest life lesson you’ve learnt as a musician in Bollywood...?

Just go with the flow.

You have a soul of a traveller, what does ‘home’ mean to you?

Home is where my song and heart reside.

What’s your most memorable travel experience?

Travelling to Gangotri in the Himalayas.

A secret skill you have…?

I know how to cook aloo jeera, bhindi ki sabzi and mix dal very well!

In short with Kailash Kher
  • Sufi music: Spiritual nirgun
  • Folk music: Culture
  • Indian classical music:
  • A difficult genre
  • Independent music: Freedom
  • Music: Life’s passion

What’s your favourite Sunday memory while growing up?

There were no Sundays! Every day was ‘survival of the fittest’ day, which in turn was full of fun and learning.

If you are home alone, what are you most likely to be caught doing?

Composing a song on my harmonium.

And the inspiration behind your new song is...?

The inspiration behind Ek Soch Hai Jaagi is the environment.

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2020

