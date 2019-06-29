Personal Agenda with Arjun Kanungo: “A fan had once pocketed my leftover cake at a café!”
- Date of birth: September 6
- Sun sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- School/college: Besant Montessori School and Bombay Scottish School/ National College, Mumbai
- First break: Getting to be a part of Asha Bhosle’s band as a singer
- Low point of your life: When my computer crashed in 2015 and I lost three years worth of songs because I didn’t create a back up
If not a singer, what would you have been?
An architect.
What’s the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
That I’m not Indian!
What’s the most important lesson you’ve learnt from life?
Never apologise for your talent.
Who’s your favourite singer?
Arijit Singh.
A Bollywood actor you’d love to do playback for...?
Salman Khan.
When you are not working, you are....?
Buying flight tickets to Japan, my favourite holiday destination.
Which genre of music do you prefer and why?
Pop, because it has a little bit of everything.
A song you wish you had sung in recent times...?
Daryaa by Amit Trivedi.
Which fruit do you resemble?
An Alphonso mango.
What’s the craziest thing a fan or a Fanungo, as they are better known as, ever done for you?
Someone saw me in a café and pocketed my leftover cake after I left.
If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read?
Colour my life with the chaos of trouble.
You de-stress by?
Kick-boxing.
- Most used app: Instagram
- Last post on Insta: A cover of my song Woh Baarishein by Shreya Jain
- favourite filter on Insta: No filter
- On your speed dial: My mum, my office folks, my driver and my manager
- First app you check: The alarm app ’coz it rings every morning!
