Personal Agenda with Rahul Mishra: “The most overrated thing in fashion is ‘trends’ that are engineered to kill free choice”

The fashion designer feels that a good pair of comfortable sneakers and shades is a wardrobe staple everyone should have

brunch Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:41 IST
Drishti Vij

Hindustan Times

One personality who leaves Rahul star-struck is A. R. Rahman(Photo: Dinesh Madhavan)
         
All About Rahul
  • Date of birth: November 7
  • Sunsign :Scorpio
  • Place of birth: Malhausi, Uttar Pradesh
  • School/College: Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai and National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad
  • First break; As a Gen Next designer at the Lakmé Fashion Week in 2006
  • High point of your life: Showcasing at Paris Fashion Week after winning the International Woolmark Prize
  • Low point of your life:Losing my uncle who was a father figure to me

A lie you tell quite often…? 

That I don’t have a sweet tooth!

A mistake you’d happily make again…? 

Studying science.

If you had the chance to dress up one personality, who would it be?

Amal Clooney.

One personality who leaves you star-struck…?

A. R. Rahman.

A wardrobe staple everyone should have…? 

A good pair of comfortable sneakers and shades.

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas? 

I still don’t like the sherwani I wore at my own wedding. I wish I could go back in time and change that.

What’s the most overrated thing in fashion? 

‘Trends’ that are engineered to kill free choice.

Rahul Mishra’s Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear line showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019, featured this Citycscape Embroidered Silk Trench
Rahul Mishra's Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear line showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019, featured this Citycscape Embroidered Silk Trench

What’s the funniest thing people assume about you because of your profession? 

People think I spend most of my time surrounded by glamour at parties, drinking and having fun.

And the funniest thing you’ve heard backstage is…?

When the models say they’d like to sneak out with the outfits or that they’d like to keep the garments.

On My Phone
  • Last person you messaged: Priya Tanna (Editor-in-Chief, Vogue India)
  • The most famous person you’ve texted: Sonam Kapoor
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp
  • Most watched YouTube video: Intention by Apple

If your house was on fire, what are the three things you’d save? 

Divya’s (his wife) laptop, a few books that I recently bought from Paris and my daughter’s drawing book.

One thing that’s left a lasting impact on you…? 

Quotes by Steve Jobs.

From HT Brunch, October 27, 2019

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:39 IST

