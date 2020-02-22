Personal Agenda with Ritu Phogat: “Geeta motivates me, while Babita is my partner in crime!
The wrestler and mixed martial art fighter and third in line of the famed Phogat Sisters, talks about sibling dynamics, mix martial arts and Tiger Shroffbrunch Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:20 IST
- Date of birth: May 2
- Sunsign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Balali, Haryana
- School/College: Govt School, Balali/Women’s College, Haryana
- First break: Dangal at the viIlage when I was nine
- High point of your life: Being the only Indian to win silver in the 48kg category in World U-23 Wrestling Championship at Poland in 2017
- Low point of your life: Missing the flight for selections at the last Commonwealth Games, 2018
Hey Ritu! Both your elder sisters, Geeta and Babita, are wrestlers. Is that a good thing or bad?
Yes, it’s a great thing! Geeta always corrects and motivates me to do my best, while Babita is my partner in crime.
So is Geeta a bigger inspiration, or Babita? Why?
Well, that’s a tough one! Geeta has been a huge inspiration for me. When I decided to switch to mixed martial arts it was Geeta who encouraged me.
What’s the best part about representing India internationally?
It’s a great feeling when you are appreciated abroad and you make your country proud.
And what is the best thing about mixed martial arts?
Unlike wrestling, here you can use punches and take out all your aggression!
The riskiest decision you’ve ever made...?
Leaving a well-settled career in wrestling for mixed martial arts.
Name one sportswoman in India you look up to.
I really admire and feel motivated looking at Mary Kom’s journey.
How do you handle trolls?
By choosing to ignore them.
Your favourite actor would be...?
I like Tiger Shroff as he too does a lot of mixed martial arts.
- On speed dial: My sister, Geeta
- First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp
- Last post on Insta: About my bout
- Most used app: Instagram
- Favourite filter: Don’t use filters
What’s keeping you excited these days?
Looking forward to winning my second mixed martial bout at the soon to be held One Championship in Singapore.
Define love.
It means respect and understanding for each other.
What do you wish for at the end of your career?
That a biopic is made on my life, and Kangana Ranaut plays me!
