Personal Agenda with Ritu Phogat: “Geeta motivates me, while Babita is my partner in crime!

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:20 IST

All About Ritu Date of birth: May 2

Sunsign: Taurus

Place of birth: Balali, Haryana

School/College: Govt School, Balali/Women’s College, Haryana

First break: Dangal at the viIlage when I was nine

High point of your life: Being the only Indian to win silver in the 48kg category in World U-23 Wrestling Championship at Poland in 2017

Low point of your life: Missing the flight for selections at the last Commonwealth Games, 2018

Hey Ritu! Both your elder sisters, Geeta and Babita, are wrestlers. Is that a good thing or bad?

Yes, it’s a great thing! Geeta always corrects and motivates me to do my best, while Babita is my partner in crime.

So is Geeta a bigger inspiration, or Babita? Why?

Well, that’s a tough one! Geeta has been a huge inspiration for me. When I decided to switch to mixed martial arts it was Geeta who encouraged me.

What’s the best part about representing India internationally?

It’s a great feeling when you are appreciated abroad and you make your country proud.

And what is the best thing about mixed martial arts?

Unlike wrestling, here you can use punches and take out all your aggression!

The riskiest decision you’ve ever made...?

Leaving a well-settled career in wrestling for mixed martial arts.

Name one sportswoman in India you look up to.

I really admire and feel motivated looking at Mary Kom’s journey.

How do you handle trolls?

By choosing to ignore them.

Your favourite actor would be...?

I like Tiger Shroff as he too does a lot of mixed martial arts.

On My Phone On speed dial: My sister, Geeta

First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp

Last post on Insta: About my bout

Most used app: Instagram

Favourite filter: Don’t use filters

What’s keeping you excited these days?

Looking forward to winning my second mixed martial bout at the soon to be held One Championship in Singapore.

Define love.

It means respect and understanding for each other.

What do you wish for at the end of your career?

That a biopic is made on my life, and Kangana Ranaut plays me!

