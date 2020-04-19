Personal Agenda with Umesh Yadav: “If not a cricketer, I would have been a policeman”

brunch

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 03:01 IST

If not a cricketer, what would you have been?

I’d have either been a policeman or joined the Army.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Relax

In a nutshell Date of birth: October 25

Place of birth: Walni, Nagpur

Sun sign: Scorpio

School/college: Taywade College, Koradi, Nagpur

First break: Playing the Ranji trophy against MP in 2008-’09

High point of your life:My selection in the 2015 World Cup

Low point of your life: Not making it to the World Cup in 2019

List one positive thing about being in a lockdown?

Staying at home and spending quality time with my family.

And has it encouraged you to learn something new?

Patience.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Recipe of a pancake!

And the last show you binge-watched...?

Special Ops and I’m now watching Money Heist.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

Kapil Dev.

And which is your favourite cricket ground?

In India it’s the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and MCG in Melbourne, Australia.

On my phone The first thing I do on my phone in the morning:

Check messages, emails and missed calls

Most watched on YouTube : Music videos of new albums

On speed dial: My wife

Tell us a funny thing you did while on a cricket tour?

This happened in the US when we had gone to play for the T20s. We had gone to a gym to train there and I accidentally pressed the fire alarm button, which created a lot of panic!

What gets you most compliments?

My speed and fitness.

If you woke up as a woman, you would…?

It’s a tough situation to imagine. They’re the real warriors in our society doing multiple things.

The theme song of your life is?

Ae zindagi gale laga le from the film Sadma (1983).

Who is your favourite Bollywood actor?

Akshay Kumar.

Twitter or Instagram, what works best for you on social media?

Instagram.

What’s the best way to handle trolls?

To not react or get bothered easily.

Define fitness.

Fitness is like medicine for me.

What advice would you give youngsters?

Be confident, back your skills and bowl from the heart.

Follow@VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 19, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch