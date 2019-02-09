“Ranveer Singh is of course the most versatile actor among my contemporaries,” says Sidharth Malhotra

What’s the last thing you googled?

Movie show timings.

Last show you binge-watched...?

Reruns of Entourage.

Sid Substantials Date of birth: January 16

Place of birth: Surat, Gujarat

Sun sign: Capricorn

School/ College: Don Bosco School/ Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi

First break: Assistant director to Karan Johar for My Name Is Khan (2010)

High point of your life: Release of my first film as an actor, Student of the Year (2012)

The one so-bad-it-is-good movie you have watched multiple times...?

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

What’s been your most starstruck moment at a shoot?

Meeting Mr Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

One secret talent you have...?

My fingers can wrap around my ankles… No, not many people can actually do that!

What’s the most over-the-top thing you have done in real life?

Dancing on the top of a bar table in Goa.

One bizarre fashion trend you’ve sported...?

Head bands…that’s not really bizarre though! I think nothing looks bizarre on me!

Who would you say is the most versatile actor among your contemporaries?

Everyone is doing different projects... but Ranveer Singh, of course!

What is the one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up?

Maths homework!

The sexiest thing in a woman according to you is...?

Her hair and eyes.

One bad habit you want to get rid of...?

Texting incessantly.

Advice to your 15-year-old self...?

Chill bro, just have fun. You are going to make your debut in a KJo movie!

Your most awkward pick-up line moment...?

I was at a pub where I met this girl. In an attempt to initiate a conversation, I said: “What’s up with the DJ, isn’t he really off?” She looked at me and calmly replied: “He is my boyfriend.”

If you could time travel, what era would you pick?

The Mughal era, just to see all the fashion! Even today the influences are visible. I think Rohit (Bal) has recreated the vibe for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019. I wore his outfit and felt like a prince!

Sid, tell us the first word that pops into your head when we take the following names… Parineeti: Punjabi

Jaqueline: Laughter

Shraddha: Bro

Alia: Student of the year

Katrina: Curly hair… right now!

One myth about Bollywood that got busted when you started working in the industry?

I really thought that the actors do their own action scenes.

What would the title of your biography?

To be continued…

