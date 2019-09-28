e-paper
Sunday, Sep 29, 2019

Sanam Puri’s latest groove, spiritual cleanse on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:45 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

Sanam Puri and Sanah Moidutty give a modern twist to the classic Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche and it’s the perfect weekend vibe.

Tap

Time to connect to your inner chakras. My Spiritual Page (@myspiritualpage) has all the right words to inspire you.

View this post on Instagram

Go follow @lawsofpeace 🦋✨

A post shared by My Spiritual Page (@myspiritualpage) on

Follow

Sex and relationships columnist Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) has all wit, information and fun in one place: her Twitter feed!

From HT Brunch, September 29, 2019

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:23 IST

