e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Social media star of the week: Faye D’Souza

Social media star of the week: Faye D’Souza

The independent Instagram journalist wins this week for politely but firmly telling an interviewee, “Sir, please don’t call me ‘dear’!”

brunch Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 08:19 IST
Karishma Kuenzang
Karishma Kuenzang
Hindustan Times
The independent social media journalist’s calm, composed, yet firm request to a politician to not address her as ‘dear’ during a live interview makes her HT Brunch’s Social Media Star of the Week
The independent social media journalist’s calm, composed, yet firm request to a politician to not address her as ‘dear’ during a live interview makes her HT Brunch’s Social Media Star of the Week
         

Last week, as Faye D’Souza, an independent social media journalist, livestreamed an interview with a politician, he called her ‘dear’. Faye politely asked to be called ‘Faye’ or ‘Ms D’Souza’. A calm, composed, yet firm request that makes Faye D’Souza the HT Brunch Social Media Star of The Week.

Common etiquette

“I always address people as Ms and Mr. It was a professional set-up and the term ‘dear’ wasn’t professional,” Faye says. “These things invariably happen to women. We are called sweetie, sweetheart, babe, darling and dear. It pegs you as not an equal.”

Ask her how she stayed calm, and she says, “Aren’t women always calm? We face casual sexism in every corner every 10 minutes. So, over a period of time, the calm comes from experience and from within. Also, being angry gets you nowhere.” But speaking up is a must. Faye credits her parents, sisters and the girls’ college that she attended with drilling the importance of speaking up into her head.

Social media: A boon despite trolls

The 39-year-old considers social media a serious form of communication, content distribution and marketing. “It’s a massive boon for me, even with the harsh trolling that’s worse for women than men,” she says. “But I’m learning to live around the trolling.”

Faye made her social media debut with Orkut in 2006 and now mostly uses Instagram, where she went from 35k followers to over 799k during the lockdown. She also started a YouTube channel, which had 150k subscribers within a month. “On the Internet, all they care about is authenticity, so tone matters most,” Faye says, confessing that it’s now natural for her dog to bark and even run through the frame given that Faye works from home. “That’s the real me – there are no lights or cameras or perfection.”

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Pak attackers, killed in Nagrota encounter, were commando trained who walked 30 km into India in moonless night
Pak attackers, killed in Nagrota encounter, were commando trained who walked 30 km into India in moonless night
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in IS ambush: Police
9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in IS ambush: Police
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Report
US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Report
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In