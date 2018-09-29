Stand up, poetry, Brexit: This week’s Brunch WTF
Sep 29, 2018
A superbly timed stand-up by Mohit Anand called It’s My Birthday to tickle your funny bone and make your weekend scrolling full of laughter.
they scare you, they mock you and leave you helpless as if their world is never yours and your world is never theirs they shatter you into tiny little pieces and leave you homeless but never fear don’t you fret cause in the end, karma will be at their doorstep ⠀ ~ allenmae ⠀
Another win for Insta poetry with poetess Allen Mae (@notebookfairy) for life advice, relationships and poetry that touches your heart.
While #Bodyguard was fun to watch, just remember it can’t happen in real life; not with me keeping an eye on things pic.twitter.com/euWdp5YDb6— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 23, 2018
From HT Brunch, October 7, 2018
First Published: Sep 29, 2018 20:37 IST