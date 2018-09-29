Today in New Delhi, India
Stand up, poetry, Brexit: This week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 29, 2018 20:39 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch this superbly timed stand-up by Mohit Anand called It’s My Birthday

Watch

A superbly timed stand-up by Mohit Anand called It’s My Birthday to tickle your funny bone and make your weekend scrolling full of laughter.

Tap

Another win for Insta poetry with poetess Allen Mae (@notebookfairy) for life advice, relationships and poetry that touches your heart.

Follow

From HT Brunch, October 7, 2018

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 20:37 IST

