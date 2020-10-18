e-paper
Home / Brunch / Tahira Kashyap: Trappings of fame and personal space

Tahira Kashyap: Trappings of fame and personal space

The author and thought leader thinks human beings can falter and learn from their own mistakes and to each his own

brunch Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 07:09 IST
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
Hindustan Times
Tahira suggests one must enjoy the fame but not overthink it
The fame game

I’m a 25-year-old successful YouTuber and I have just earned a diamond play button (one million followers). I now get recognised when I visit malls. But this sudden fame has made me conscious of what I say and what I do not. What should I remember?

—CMK, Via Instagram

You should remember that you are a human being (bound to falter) and will always remain so in this life time. Enjoy it but don’t overthink it. Be rooted and grounded. Giving autographs by the day and cutting veggies for your folks by the night should be your mantra and this will stop you from questioning fame too much.

Stray talk

My husband and I love each other, but have been sleeping in different rooms for five out of six years of our marriage. We have a happy intimate relationship, but we like our space. A friend says this is a recipe to allow him to stray. Is that correct?

—Rubina, Via Email

To each his own. I have seen couples not just share the bed but also a single quilt and yet lead dual lives. Nobody knows you both as much as you guys do. Please live your life the way you want to and as for your friend, tell her to stick to recipes that involve food.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

