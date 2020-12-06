Technical Guruji: Running short of online storage
The world's largest tech vlogger spills the beans
Storage issues
What’s better to store pictures: a cloud service, or a hard drive?
Why not use both? For a cloud service Google Photos does a fab job. It’s multi-platform with free unlimited storage. It has an upper limit for photos saved in 12 mega-pixel format, but that should not be a big issue. Also, it is seamlessly integrated. You could use a hard drive if you work offline or need a huge archive. Considering India’s poor Internet connections, it’s useful. So choose both but primarily the cloud back up. If you’re an iOS user, you can use iCloud but that means payable storage after 5 GB.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with almost 20 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular
