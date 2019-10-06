Brunch fashion edit: The beginner’s guide to layering

brunch

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:28 IST

Layering’s just not about mindlessly picking and slipping on three different garments, but rather a stylish and practical way to change and play with your look all through the day and keep it fresh 24/7. Here’s how you can move around with ease between nippy nights and misty mornings...

Stay snug: Rules of scarves and mufflers



For him: By blogger Riaan George

Shirt, trousers and necktie, Blackberrys; cardigan, Hackett London; overcoat and leather gloves, Zara; boots, Christian Louboutin; sunglasses, Ray-Ban (Luxottica); watch, Versace; scarf, Shingora ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. There are various ways of knotting a scarf. It adds a nice touch of movement and flair to an outfit. You can experiment with different drapes, depend-ing on the scarf. It could be tied in a classic French knot, which gives a refined look and also adds a bit of movement when you walk.

2. A scarf also adds a touch of colour to a dark, conservative winter jacket, by breaking the monotony.

3. It must look smart and not droop. The knot should sit just below the neck to look elegant, yet not too suffocating. Sometimes an off-centre knot, towards your shoulder blades is a nice way to drape a scarf.

4. Wear it snugly around your neck and tuck it into your jacket to look sophisticated.

For Her: By fashion editor Pasham Alwani

Top, Forever 21; overcoat, trousers and belt, Zara; scarf, Shingora; watch, Versace; boots, Koovs ( Shivamm Paathak )

1. It really doesn’t matter how ornate, kitschy or patterned the scarf is, I’d personally avoid embellishments because it can be a bit tricky especially when you’re wrapping it around your neck.

2. While the traditional scarf around your neck can definitely add to a layered look, designers are getting innovative with their scarf usage. It’s so versatile. You can wear it as a headscarf a la Audrey Hepburn, as a belt, or even your shoulders!.

3. There’s a rerun to earthy tones like beige, nude, khaki, cream and white.

Keep it comfy: Rules of fabric



By veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar

Jacket, United Colors Of Benetton; T-shirt and pants, Jack & Jones; pullover, Corneliani; sneakers, Adidas Originals; belt, Numero Uno; watch, Tommy Hilfiger ( Shivamm Paathak )

When layering, the fit of the inner and outerwear garments should be perfect. Most often the beauty of the apparel is lost because of ill-fitted clothes, which makes people look and feel uncomfortable. The garment should accentuate one’s body and make them look more appealing and not shabby, so fit and comfort should be the top priority.

1. Lightweight fluid fabrics, be it knitted or woven are great for layering.

2. A modal jersey skivi or a full-sleeved white silk crepe top make great pieces to wear inside your statement tweed or velvet jacket.

3. It is always preferable to wear a solid inner than a printed one as it flatters all body types.

4. Metallics are also a great way to go this festive season as a fitted shimmer top is not only body shaping but also adds just the right amount of bling to your outfit.

Go head over heels: Rules for head gear

By stylist Rishi Raj

Shirt, Blackerrys; sweater, United Colors Of Benetton; jeans and belt, Numero Uno; jacket, Jack & Jones; shoes, Christian Louboutin; watch, Versace; sling bag, Zara; sunglasses, Ralph Lauren (Luxottica) ( Shivamm Paathak )

A hat can be the perfect finishing touch to a nicely layered look as long as you keep proportions in mind while styling yourself. Always consider your face shape before committing to a hat design. Good styling is about projecting a cohesive image. So, make sure the texture and colour of your hat matches at least one other element of your look. Never forget the real agenda of a hat in the winter: it is there to protect you and keep you warm. So function over fashion, any day!

For him

1. The fedora’s vertical, dented shape adds height and draws the line of vision upwards, elongating the frame. So, it works well for shorter or stocky men.

2. A longer, oval-shaped face is enhanced with a wider brim, while a slimmer brim will have a slimming effect on a rounder or more square face.

3. To sass up your style, wear the hat in a tilted Tirchhi Topiwaale fashion! To do so, buy one that’s a size smaller so that it sits higher on the head.

Stick to the family: Rules of colour

By fashion designer David Abraham

Top, overcoat and denims, Zara; jacket and trousers, H&M; shoes, Christian Louboutin; watch, Versace ( Shivamm Paathak )

1.The layered look must appear harmonious. So play with colours of the same family, like greys and beige or even shades of blues and reds.

2. Avoid going for any disparate separates.

3. It’s always better to go for light colours and not use starkly contrasting hues.

4. Only those with figures like super-skinny models should experiment with contrasting hues while layering as else you’d end up looking quite lumpy!

Be figure friendly: Rules for body type

By stylist Amy Billimoria

Whether you are chubby or skinny, layering is something very technical, it needs to be thought out well. A wrong neckline or a jacket can make you look atrocious. Choose colour on colour or darker colours, for larger body types. In fact, layering looks nicer if you are curvier. And, lighter colours and florals work for petite frames.

For her

1. Do darker shades for inner layers and lighter colours on top. If you are in a cooler place and you are wearing a jacket, then make sure you are wearing darker colours on top for a slimming effect.

2. Also, colour on colour, checks on checks, black on black or brown on brown, would give you a more elevated and slimming look, rather than going for contrasts whilst you are layering.

For him

1. If you are on the bulkier side and if you want to wear a jacket, then don’t wear a polo neck inside as it will just make your neckline look shorter and broader. Opt for darker colours. Avoid leather or something that will add more bulk. Stay away from fur, checks and big prints.

2. For skinny guys, checkered trousers paired with a plain shirt work well. Wear closed jackets to emphasise your waist.

Keep it simple:Rules of not overdoing it!

By fashion designer Rahul Mishra

Top, Forever 21; pants, United Colors of Benetton; shrug, Initial; shoes, Christian Louboutin; watch, Versace; sunglasses, Vogue (Luxottica); hat, H&M; belt, Zara ( Shivamm Paathak )

Layering is the most wonderful way when it comes to dressing for climes where temperatures vary. So from being ready for the outdoors to not being sweaty in temperature-controlled indoors, layering offers a one-stop solution. Here are three rules that will keep you from overdoing it:

1. Remember that comfort is key to looking amazing in those layers. So, to avoid overdoing it and looking like a polar bear from the arctic, play with lengths of layers.

2. Look slimmer by layering a deep-hued cardigan on a light shade jacket or vice versa.

3. Play with simple separates like a turtle neck cardigan atop a T-shirt and under a blazer or go for a half cardigan over a shirt and layer it with a jacket.

4. Keep the jacket a shade lighter and go for trousers in neutral hues or simply stick to basic blue demins.

HT Brunch, October 6, 2019

First Published: Oct 06, 2019