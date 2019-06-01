“The best thing about marriage? It’s like having a long sleepover with a friend!” Actor Tisca Chopra in a candid chat

About Tisca Date of birth: November 1

Sun sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Kasauli

Home town: Mumbai

School/College:Apeejay School, Noida/Hindu College, Delhi

First break: My movie Platform (1993)

High point of your life: The birth of my daughter Tara

Low point of your life: When even after succeeding in getting a break so early, at 19, my film tanked and no one was ready to touch me with a bargepole

If not an actress, what would you have been?

Since I’m deeply influenced by the works of Frank Gehry, the famous architect, I’d have been one.

An actor you really admire...?

Meryl Streep.

A film genre you’d love to try...?

I’m dying to do a romantic film.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?

A guy flew down from Oman, slept in his car for three to four days outside my house and all he wanted to do was to shake hands with me. It was crazy as well as scary.

How do you handle trolls?

By not paying any attention to them.

Your definition of love....?

It’s largely indescribable and is about having someone’s back, knowing that you will put them before yourself.

One thing you can do better than your mother...?

Make-up!

One thing that no one knows about you is...?

I will give up pretty much anything to have frozen yogurt. I’ll travel miles for it, fill up the biggest tub with it and not share with anyone!

Which is your all-time favourite TV show?

Breaking Bad.

And what’s it like anchoring a show on TV?

It feels great to be a part of a show like Savdhaan India that spreads awareness about crime.

If you woke up as a man one day, what would you do?

Go back to sleep!

And what’s the best thing about marriage?

It’s like having a long sleepover with a friend.

What’s your strategy in a crisis?

Every crisis demands a different strategy. I’m pretty Zen though, I’m a good mix of Punjabi nerves with a Buddhist focus.

What do you love most about Delhi?

The winters, the food and the roads.

Share your fitness mantra with us.

Yoga. We massively undermine its ability!

On my phone Most used app: Instagram

First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

A YouTube video you’ve watched and rewatched: My short film Chutney

The last post on insta: The shoot I did as a host of a TV show

Photo editing apps: I use a Photoeditor app, Moldiv and Photoshop Express

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

First Published: Jun 01, 2019