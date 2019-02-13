The entrepreneurs who connected over a wrong number and fell in love: Meet Geetika Joshi and Vishal Tandon

Fifteen years ago, Vishal phoned Geetika on her landline by mistake. He was looking for an electronics showroom. He found a friend. “I was completing my graduation, and Vishal was getting married at that time,” says Geetika. “Gradually, both of us lost touch. Then in 2017, I called Vishal to say goodbye as I was moving to Abu Dhabi for my new professional assignment. That was when I learned that Vishal had gone through a bitter divorce. I myself was going through a rough phase in my marriage and soon parted ways with my husband. Renewing our friendship, we found peace in each other’s company. Last year, we decided to marry.”

“Vishal has adjusted more to my life than I did to his. i love that!” —Geetika joshi

Today, despite their long-distance relationship, they are both very happy. “After a bad and bitter first marriage, I was shattered and wary about a new relationship,” says Vishal. “But Geetika brought back love in my life.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Geetika: I love how he adjusted to my life more than I adjusted to his. I hate him for being lazy, casual and nagging me while I am shopping as I am a big shopping freak.

Vishal: I love the way Geetika cares for my entire family. But don’t like her love for shopping!

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 20:40 IST