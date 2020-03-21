The fashion edit: 7 ways to wear linen this summer

brunch

With the hot summers all set to punish us, it’s time to think about fabrics that are light and easy to wear and will help us keep cool too. Besides cotton, linen is another great fabric to think of as it not only cools faster than cotton, it is a sustainable fiber too. Here are a few ways to use this versatile fabric.

One for the power dresser

Jacket and dress, Nidhika Shekhar; jewellery, EnInde; sandals, Dune London ( Vidushi Gupta )

Perk up your workwear in this ruby-hued layered linen Indo-Western outfit for a sharp and sexy look to carry while you are being the boss girl!

Wear this to: “Work! Since linen is a versatile fabric, invest in a well-fitted white linen shirt too,” recommends designer Falguni Peacock.

Pair it with: “A knit cardigan or floral scarf, chunky wooden buttons and bows. These work beautifully on shirt dresses or jumpsuits, which make for great summer office wardrobe as well,” she says. .

Avoid: “Linen pants as formals as they tend to crease up instantly and can end up looking shabby, especially if you have an important meeting or conference to attend. The key to wearing linen is to wear it loose but making sure it doesn’t look boxy or baggy!” cautions Falguni.

One for the party hopper

Jacket, Pooja Shroff; top (worn as dress) Nidhika Shekhar; earrings, Argento; sandals, Clarks ( Vidushi Gupta )

Layer a relaxed gold wrap on a scarlet and white summer dress for a fresh, comfy yet glam party look. And... make it fun with strappy nude heels and a dab of sun-kissed make-up!

Wear this to: “A cocktail evening or a summer night out,” suggests designer Nachiket Barve. “The look works perfectly for petite bodies but is great across skin tones,” he adds.

Pair it with: “Heels for the evening out and wedges or statement flats to suit a daytime do. Plus, to elevate the look wear bold statement accessories. Metallic pieces and accents with pop hues work well,” suggests Nachiket.

Avoid: “Garish hues and extremely fitted silhouettes, which will crush the linen!” he cautions.

One for the boho babe

Dress, Max Fashion; scarf (worn as bandana) Ritu Kumar; footwear, Bata ( Vidushi Gupta )

Slip into this cool and loose-fit long dress with a printed headband and flats in an earthy tone and get set to hit the beach

Wear this to: “Brighten up any summer day!” says fashion designer Nida Mahmood. “And go for a trapeze silhouette to hide waistline issues,” she adds.

Pair it with: “A loose belt that adds shape to the body, and Roman sandals and a headgear to add a dash of drama,” suggests Nida.

Avoid:“Linen that’s too thick as it crumples up and go for finer quality of linens instead,” she says.

One for the colour crazy

Blazer and pants; Nidhika Shekhar, earrings, Aaree Accessories; necklace, En Inde; footwear, Stalk Style; Pants, H&M; waistcoat and shirt, Allen Solly ; Cape, Max Fashion; dress, Pooja Shroff; earrings, Aaree Accessories ( Vidushi Gupta )

Add an element of quirkiness by colour blocking a feminine pant suit in linen and curate a confident look!

Wear this to: “Any affair where you easily want to shift your morning look into a sophisticated evening look,” advises fashion designer Payal Jain.

Pair it with: “Minimal ornamentation as colour block itself is a strong statement,” says Payal. “Pick earthy colours like black, blue, indigo or blush pink that suit an Indian complexion. For a more golden undertone, go for ochre, burgundy, rust, maroon, green, red, fuschia or purple,” suggests Payal.

Avoid: “Hectic prints, embroidery and bling that take away from the natural character of the linen. Do a less is more look instead of going over the top,” cautions Payal.

One for the lazy dresser

Jeans, Zara; shirt, H&M ( Vidushi Gupta )

Want to put together a versatile look? Then pair this cool navy linen shirt with denims and carry it from office to a family get together and even a date!

Wear this to: “Almost anywhere on a sultry summer day to create a comfortable and perfectly casual look for yourself,” says designer Rahul Mishra. “And the fall and colour of the shirt make it suit all skin tones” he adds.

Pair it with: “A watch with a neutral strap for an understated classic look or a pair of sneakers in a striking hue for a chic style statement. Silver jewellery like a simple ring can also add a nice touch!” suggests Rahul.

Avoid: “Too many elements like a watch, bold scarves and shoes as altogether these can take away from the elegance of the fabric,” he says.

One for cutwork lovers

Outfit, Meadow ( Vidushi Gupta )

Put a pretty linen look together by making cutwork the star of this washed white dress and voila! You’re ready to step out in smart casuals.

Wear this to:“Any daytime appointment. However, remember that oversize, baggy options work for petite frames while sharp shoulders and A-line cuts for fuller frames as they will help create a slimming look,” says designer Dhruv Kapoor

Pair it with: “Jeans or an oversize washed denim jacket if it’s a short dress,” he says. “Pick accessories in earthy leather tones or go for a vibrant pop leather bag against a pale monochrome look,” he suggests.

Avoid: “Wearing high heels or pumps as that would spoil the vibe of this look,” he cautions.

One for the fusion fanatic

Pants and top, Pooja Shroff; necklace, EnInde; sandals, Dune London ( Vidushi Gupta )

Up your classic-meets-modern game in textured off-white linen co-ords. Plus, a glimmer of gold and an empire waist add to the feminine charm!

Wear this to:“A brunch or a day out, which are prefect to carry this chic and comfortable look,” says fashion designer Nidhi Ahuja, from the label Pankaj & Nidhi.

Pair it with: “Slim stilettos or peep-toe kitten shoes for a Western look. If it’s an Indian look you desire, then a pair of juttis can transform the outfit,” suggests designer Madhu Jain.

Avoid: “A neckpiece because the applique work is ornamental in itself. Instead, tie your hair in a casual topknot and make a statement with hoops or shoulder duster earrings,” Madhu recommends.

From HT Brunch, March 22, 2020

