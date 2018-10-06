Nutrition: Does fasting really work?

Many diet trends have originated via sports that focus on eating and restricting food in cycles. While there is a science behind these diets, by the time they attain mass popularity, the facts are distorted, and the benefits are so exaggerated that we overlook their risks.

The latest trend in cyclical eating is intermittent fasting. Advocates take periodic breaks from eating for up to 24 hours once or twice a week.

Types of intermittent fasting

The 16/8 Method: Fast for 16 hours each day, for example by only eating between 11am and 7pm.

Eat-Stop-Eat: Do not eat anything from dinner one day till dinner the next day (a 24-hour fast) once or twice a week.

The 5:2 Diet: Eat only about 500 to 600 calories twice a week.

Side Effects

 Not recommended for diabetics.

 If proper nutritional intake does not happen in the meals or fluids consumed during the eating cycle of the fast, then the resulting deficiency can lead to hair loss, skin and muscular problem, low haemoglobin, mood swings, depression, hormonal imbalance, sleep problems and irregular periods.

 Not recommended for people with blood pressure issues and eating disorders.

 Not recommended for post-pregnancy weight loss.

 Not recommended for people on medication.

While this form of fasting seems to work for men, women may face hormonal and other issues.

Also, before fasting, consider your predominant dosha. It can cause flatulence for vata people, and acidity for pitta people. Kapha people are the most suitable for fasting.

However, always consult your doctor before making drastic changes in your diet.

Benefits of Fasting

 Scientists have claimed since ages that restricting calories helps increase the life span. People who regularly overeat have shorter life spans.

 Intermittent fasting may reduce the risk of cancer. Some studies also suggest that the side effects of chemotherapy may be diminished by fasting on fluids before treatment and avoiding heavy meals.

 For a few people, intermittent fasting is much easier than dieting. It may work when other diets have no effect.

