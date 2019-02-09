The newest form of ghosting and more: Update your dating lingo

Caspering = The art of friendly “ghosting”

Want “to ghost” them but maybe you’re more decent than that? Caspering, inspired by Casper the ghost, is letting someone down gently by being relatively honest before you totally disappear on them.

Orbiting = staying ‘friends’ on social media

Someone going MIA without closure is frustrating, but orbiting is a different level. When a fling or someone you dated screens your calls, but is present on your social media by watching your Insta stories, liking your Facebook picture or retweeting your tweet, it is orbiting.

Cookie Jarring = Keeping someone in reserve while you date

Cookies in a jar… that’s right. This dating term refers to keeping a communication going with someone you’re interested in and ‘might’ want to date, in case the current dating scenario goes kaput. (Obviously, the other person has no idea they’re in reserve.)

Scrooging = dumping before you’re expected to pamper with a gift

Scrooging famously refers to dumping or breaking up with someone right before the holidays or an important occasion (like the upcoming Valentine’s Day), to avoid giving them a gift.

Grandeing = moving on, happily

Inspired by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, in which she thanks all her exes, grandeing is being said to be the healthiest dating term at present as it encourages being the bigger person and moving on instead of revenge break-up!

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

