The sexiest thing about a man? His intellect! Actor Hina Khan gets candid

About Hina Khan Date of birth: October 2

Place of birth: Srinagar

Sun sign: Libra

School/College: Skyline Business School, Delhi

First break: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus

What’s the one thing about Mumbai that really surprised you when you first moved?

Nobody has time for anyone here! Nobody is bothered about what others are doing.

What’s the sexiest thing about you?

My versatility when it comes to fashion. I can manage to get into any outfit, whether Indian or Westernand carry it off.

And the sexiest thing in a man according to you is…?

His intellect because that’s what makes or breaks him.

One habit of yours that you want to get rid of is...?

Staying glued to my phone post long shoots, or when I get back to a proper network area.

And the one thing about yourself you wish to change is…?

Being so blunt, as it affects people around me. If I can’t say what’s on my mind, I need to at least keep quiet!

What’s your weirdest talent?

I can change my voice and speak like someone else.

And what’s the most bizarre thing you’ve eaten…?

There was a task I had done in Khatron Ke Khiladi where I had to put live worms into my mouth as part of the task. It was quite gross.

One crazy fan moment...?

A fan requested me for a photo, after which he made his whole family click photos with me and while leaving, he told his family that I was Katrina Kaif!

What’s your spirit animal?

I have been given the tag of Sher Khan. So, the tiger is my spirit animal.

If you were a television show, what would the title be?

Catch me if you can!

My favourites Movie: Cast Away (2000)

Comfort food: Anda bhurjithat I make

Holiday destination: London

Song that always makes you break into a dance: Leja Leja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)

From HT Brunch, January 20, 2018

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:57 IST