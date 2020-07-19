e-paper
Home / Brunch / A Suitable Boy trailer and travel inspo for our quarantined souls in this week's WTF

A Suitable Boy trailer and travel inspo for our quarantined souls in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:12 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch the trailer of miniseries, The Suitable Boy, or follow @bestcitybreaks on Instagram to satiate your wanderlust
Watch

The trailer of the miniseries based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel A Suitable Boy is sure to have an umami-like effect on your eyes!

 

Tap

To feast your eyes on beautiful shots of cities you have visited or intend to explore, scroll through @bestcitybreaks. Plus, there are travel tips, too!

Follow

If you’ve liked their online magazine and YouTube channel, then the Twitter handle of @firstwefeast will surely keep you excited with amazing food updates.

 

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

