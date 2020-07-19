A Suitable Boy trailer and travel inspo for our quarantined souls in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:12 IST
Watch
The trailer of the miniseries based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel A Suitable Boy is sure to have an umami-like effect on your eyes!
Tap
To feast your eyes on beautiful shots of cities you have visited or intend to explore, scroll through @bestcitybreaks. Plus, there are travel tips, too!
View this post on Instagram
Follow
If you’ve liked their online magazine and YouTube channel, then the Twitter handle of @firstwefeast will surely keep you excited with amazing food updates.
What is going on here 🤔 #feastagram | 🔁: @yemeklerinefendisi_/IG pic.twitter.com/LeGxtLwNiW— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 10, 2020
From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020
