Top weight loss secrets of celebrities

Weight loss! For those who lack a super fast metabolism, these words hold the same meaning as the words ‘eternal struggle’. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor are fit now, but they struggled through weight loss. Here are few of their fitness mantras...

Both diet and exercise are important: Exercise alone won’t mitigate effects of junk food. Likewise, eating clean alone will not give good results.

Choose a form of exercise that works for you: It must suit your schedule, medical conditions and goals. If your aim is flexibility and fitness, choose yoga or pilates. If you want fat loss and muscle gain, try weight training. If you want to relax and keep fit, try power or hot yoga and aqua aerobics.

Be consistent: Transformations don’t happen overnight, so you need to be patient and consistent.

Eat small meals five to six times a day: This will keep your metabolism high.

Choose your carbs carefully: Celebs eat oats, brown rice, quinoa and millets.

Time your carbs: Most celebrities avoid carbohydrates after 6pm, because the digestion slows down after sunset.

Have a high protein diet: Non-vegetarians, include lean proteins like fish, chicken and eggs. Vegetarians, eat beans, sprouts, tofu and edamame.

Fat is vital: Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha eat ghee and nuts as these help keep the sugar levels and hormones stable. Just don’t overdo it.

Drink green juices: Green juices are high on antioxidants and help detoxify the system.

Eat seasonally: Seasonal fruits have the maximum nutritive value. Eat three to four a day.

Water is your best friend: All celebs drink at least three to four litres of water a day.

Take multivitamins: These help prevent nutritional deficiencies.

From HT Brunch, November 18, 2018

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 20:30 IST