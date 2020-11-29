e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Unboxing sarcasm

Unboxing sarcasm

Freddy Birdy pokes fun at thank you posts by social media influencers by making up the following fictional ones

brunch Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 06:58 IST
Freddy Birdy
Freddy Birdy
Hindustan Times
         
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Freddy Birdy is India’s most-awarded Copywriter of the Year. He is also an artist, a restaurant designer and a recent Instagram superstar @freddy_birdy, whose witty quotes have found fans amongst millennials and Bollywood superstars alike

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Type O blood linked to lower risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help in Covid-19
Type O blood linked to lower risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help in Covid-19
Attorney General denies consent for contempt proceedings on Bhushan
Attorney General denies consent for contempt proceedings on Bhushan
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In