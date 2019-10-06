e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Urooj Ashfaq and feline memes in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:31 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch Urooj Ashfaq’s humourous take on steroetypes and follow feline memes
Watch Urooj Ashfaq’s humourous take on steroetypes and follow feline memes
         

Watch

 

Urooj Ashfaq’s experience with the Hindu-Muslim stereotyping with her Uber driver and her grandmum is the most relatable and funny stand-up you’ll watch this weekend.

Tap

 

The series of conversations between comedian Kenny Sebastian and his dog Chip at @kennethseb

Follow

Feline memes for the most mundane situations made fun on C.A.T. (@Mr_Meowwwgii)

From HT Brunch, October 6, 2019

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:31 IST

