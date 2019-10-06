Urooj Ashfaq and feline memes in this week’s WTF
Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:31 IST
Urooj Ashfaq’s experience with the Hindu-Muslim stereotyping with her Uber driver and her grandmum is the most relatable and funny stand-up you’ll watch this weekend.
Ken and Chip #56 _________________________________ Chip had a very weird relationship with cats. He never went near them but was always aware about their behaviour. I guess it was his way of not getting involved with the highly unpredictable nature of cats. I have never had cats so I don’t get them but if there is one thing I know, is that cats get what they want. Illustrated by @awkwerrrrrd #kenandchip #kennysebastian #dog #cat #dogsofinstagram #comics #funny #comicstrip #treat #sunday
The series of conversations between comedian Kenny Sebastian and his dog Chip at @kennethseb
Catnapping in progress!! pic.twitter.com/OUqso73Qzc— Pawswan (@Pawswan1) September 23, 2019
Feline memes for the most mundane situations made fun on C.A.T. (@Mr_Meowwwgii)
From HT Brunch, October 6, 2019
