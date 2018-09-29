Wellness special: 15 feel-good hacks that only beautiful people know
India’s top fashion models tell us how they keep fit and look great during a gruelling fashion weekbrunch Updated: Sep 29, 2018 21:51 IST
1. Bye Breakouts!
Elena Fernandes, Late 20s, London
“My saviour is to use haemorrhoid cream for any breakouts. It will dry out the spot in hours!”
2. Magic drink
Arya Bhat, 20s, Kashmir
“I start my day with drinking a litre of warm water mixed with aloe vera, lemon and honey. It keeps me fresh and energetic throughout the day.”
3. An icy wake up call
Rashmi Zurail Mann, 24, New Delhi
“I take power naps followed by some good ol’ ice. A simple task of rubbing it on your face will work like an instant wake up call. Another survival trick I swear by is meditation.”
4. Cleansing thy system
Saud Khan, 29, Bhopal
“I end my day with papaya and green tea as it keeps me energetic and refreshed.”
5. Sugar, no please!
Kanishtha Dhankhar, 34, Mumbai
“Removing make-up and hair products is an essential part of my fashion week routine. Also, I keep a fruit or a sugar-free energy bar so I don’t starve!”
6. Step one, step two!
Palak Gupta, 25, Delhi
“Since it’s difficult to work out during fashion week, I make sure I count my steps and walk as much as I can.”
7. Stretch it out!
Perrie Kapernaros, 27, Carlton
“If you find 20 minutes, do some stretches in the morning and the evening. Your body will thank you for it throughout the day.”
8. Stretch them muscles
Rikee Chatterjee, 31, Jamshedpur
“The prep starts before fashion week! I don’t gym, so I go for runs and do stretches during and before the week begins.”
9. Keep it moving
Pallavi Singh, 26, Bengaluru
“Make sure you keep yourself moving! Every time you pause to yawn, dance, pace around, or just jump, but keep the adrenaline rush going!”
10. Train like a beast
Imran Riyasat Ali Khan, 26, Delhi
“Stretching and quick HIIT workout really helps.”
11. 3 pillars of fitness
Karan Oberoi, 30, Delhi
Eat right: I eat a high protein diet but make sure never to overdo it. I also do not indulge in any kind of substance abuse.
Exercise right: I focus on free weight training comprising pull-ups, push-ups, parallel bar dips. And I prefer to run on the roads rather than on the treadmill.
Rest right: It’s important to sleep on time. So I try to hit the bed by 10.30-11pm and sleep for at least seven to eight hours.
From HT Brunch, September 30, 2018
