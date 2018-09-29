Wellness special: 15 feel-good hacks that only beautiful people know

1. Bye Breakouts!

Elena Fernandes, Late 20s, London

Elena made her debut as an actress in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and has appeared on the cover of the HT Brunch Summer Special in May 2018

“My saviour is to use haemorrhoid cream for any breakouts. It will dry out the spot in hours!”

2. Magic drink

Arya Bhat, 20s, Kashmir

Arya’s first big break was walking the Van Heusen India Men’s Week for Rohit Bal and since then, there’s been no looking back!

“I start my day with drinking a litre of warm water mixed with aloe vera, lemon and honey. It keeps me fresh and energetic throughout the day.”

3. An icy wake up call

Rashmi Zurail Mann, 24, New Delhi

Rashmi kickstarted her career with a campaign for fashion label Raw Mango and has also walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra

“I take power naps followed by some good ol’ ice. A simple task of rubbing it on your face will work like an instant wake up call. Another survival trick I swear by is meditation.”

4. Cleansing thy system

Saud Khan, 29, Bhopal

Saud Khan became a runway-favourite after he joined the Movember movement in 2014

“I end my day with papaya and green tea as it keeps me energetic and refreshed.”

5. Sugar, no please!

Kanishtha Dhankhar, 34, Mumbai

Kanishtha debuted in Bollywood with

“Removing make-up and hair products is an essential part of my fashion week routine. Also, I keep a fruit or a sugar-free energy bar so I don’t starve!”

6. Step one, step two!

Palak Gupta, 25, Delhi

“Since it’s difficult to work out during fashion week, I make sure I count my steps and walk as much as I can.”

7. Stretch it out!

Perrie Kapernaros, 27, Carlton

Perrie is a multi-cultural international fashion model who has shot for brands such as Global Desi and fashion names like Amazon Fashion and Vogue

“If you find 20 minutes, do some stretches in the morning and the evening. Your body will thank you for it throughout the day.”

8. Stretch them muscles

Rikee Chatterjee, 31, Jamshedpur

Within three years of modelling, Rikee made it to the Kingfisher Calendar (2014) and has scorched the ramp for all fashion biggies!

“The prep starts before fashion week! I don’t gym, so I go for runs and do stretches during and before the week begins.”

9. Keep it moving

Pallavi Singh, 26, Bengaluru

Pallavi was a design student in Bengaluru when she was spotted by modelling guru Prasad Bidapa, who told her she should be on the ramp!

“Make sure you keep yourself moving! Every time you pause to yawn, dance, pace around, or just jump, but keep the adrenaline rush going!”

10. Train like a beast

Imran Riyasat Ali Khan, 26, Delhi

Imran has walked for designers like Rohit Bal, Shantanu and Nikhil at Amazon and Lakmé Fashion Weeks

“Stretching and quick HIIT workout really helps.”

11. 3 pillars of fitness

Karan Oberoi, 30, Delhi

Karan, who has been picked by HT Brunch as top fitness model, has appeared in commercials for Reebok, Royal Enfield and Spunk by Pantaloons and has a following of thousands across social media

Eat right: I eat a high protein diet but make sure never to overdo it. I also do not indulge in any kind of substance abuse.

Exercise right: I focus on free weight training comprising pull-ups, push-ups, parallel bar dips. And I prefer to run on the roads rather than on the treadmill.

Rest right: It’s important to sleep on time. So I try to hit the bed by 10.30-11pm and sleep for at least seven to eight hours.

From HT Brunch, September 30, 2018

