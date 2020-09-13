e-paper
Home / Brunch / “When I was 22, I chose the path of Shanti,” recounts Mandira Bedi

“When I was 22, I chose the path of Shanti,” recounts Mandira Bedi

The actor in a nostalgic throwback, tells us about her switch from advertising to acting and more

brunch Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:02 IST
Rupali Dean
Rupali Dean
Hindustan Times
Mandira Bedi with her mom Gita in her old house, in Mumbai, before her parents moved to Delhi
Mandira Bedi with her mom Gita in her old house, in Mumbai, before her parents moved to Delhi
         

Where I was career-wise? I’d just landed a role in Shanti, the first daily soap on Indian TV. Plus, I had a job in advertising as a copy writer. I chose the path of Shanti.

My mindset: I was embarking on something I had no experience in, no inclination towards. Advertising was what I wanted to do. But Shanti was offered to me. It was a crossroads moment in my life.

The actor briefly stayed with her brother, Harmeet and sister-in- law, Dipika when she started working in Shanti
The actor briefly stayed with her brother, Harmeet and sister-in- law, Dipika when she started working in Shanti

No romance? Absolutely nil!

My fashion sense: Jeans and shirts, a couple of salwar-kameez sets and I could just about drape a sari. No brands.

(Right) Mandira now, 48, and her classic Shanti look at 22
(Right) Mandira now, 48, and her classic Shanti look at 22

The food I loved: Asian and South Indian cuisines because both have excellent vegetarian options.

The money situation: Advertising offered me ₹5,000 a month. Shanti offered 30K a month. Money had a lot do with my choice!

Mandira in Singapore with her nephew Karan
Mandira in Singapore with her nephew Karan

And family? My parents moved to Delhi when my father retired. I stayed on in Mumbai.

Where I was headed: My goal was to give Shanti a shot and then get into advertising.

“Money made me decide in favour of taking up acting as a career”

The fitness quotient: Boy! I wish I had a fitness quotient. I would go for a walk once or twice a week.

The two looks of Mandira when she was shooting for Aurat
The two looks of Mandira when she was shooting for Aurat

And finally, a story from back then: My father told me, ‘What you are doing is very brave; you are trying something that you don’t know much about. I am proud of you.’ That was the only time I have seen tears in my father’s eyes.

See more photos here

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

