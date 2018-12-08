Today in New Delhi, India
Zakir Khan and Pankaj Tripathi’s tête-à-tête on this week’s WTF

Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

brunch Updated: Dec 08, 2018 20:47 IST
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Watch

An honest conversation between comedian Zakir Khan and actor Pankaj Tripathi will add a desi and lilting touch to your weekend.

Tap

@sevdebalta #hijabfashion

#modestfashion goals on Safiyah and Saufeeya’s blog hijabfashion (@hijabfashion). Tap for some great outfit ideas.

Follow

Hemingway fans, here’s a one-stop account to keep all of Ernest Hemingway’s quotes close to your heart. Follow @DailyHemingway for your dose.

From HT Brunch, December 9, 2018

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 20:47 IST

