Zakir Khan and Pankaj Tripathi’s tête-à-tête on this week’s WTF

An honest conversation between comedian Zakir Khan and actor Pankaj Tripathi will add a desi and lilting touch to your weekend.

#modestfashion goals on Safiyah and Saufeeya’s blog hijabfashion (@hijabfashion). Tap for some great outfit ideas.

Remember everything is right until it's wrong. You'll know when it's wrong. — 𝙴𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝙷𝚎𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚠𝚊𝚢 (@DailyHemingway) December 1, 2018

Hemingway fans, here’s a one-stop account to keep all of Ernest Hemingway’s quotes close to your heart. Follow @DailyHemingway for your dose.

