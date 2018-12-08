Zakir Khan and Pankaj Tripathi’s tête-à-tête on this week’s WTF
Here's what to watch, tap, follow this week
Watch
An honest conversation between comedian Zakir Khan and actor Pankaj Tripathi will add a desi and lilting touch to your weekend.
Tap
#modestfashion goals on Safiyah and Saufeeya’s blog hijabfashion (@hijabfashion). Tap for some great outfit ideas.
Follow
Remember everything is right until it's wrong. You'll know when it's wrong.— 𝙴𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝙷𝚎𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚠𝚊𝚢 (@DailyHemingway) December 1, 2018
Hemingway fans, here’s a one-stop account to keep all of Ernest Hemingway’s quotes close to your heart. Follow @DailyHemingway for your dose.
From HT Brunch, December 9, 2018
First Published: Dec 08, 2018