BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.(Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
BJP tells MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during budget session

It called upon members not to make programmes outside Delhi during the Parliament session and ensure their presence in the House.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:56 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to be present in the Parliament during the budget session as important legislative work will be brought by the government.

BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.

"During the session of Parliament, apart from the President's address and budget presentation, many important legislative works would be brought by the government and many important topics are likely to be discussed. Therefore, your (MPs) presence in the House is necessary throughout the session," the letter said.

It called upon members not to make programmes outside Delhi during the Parliament session and ensure their presence in the House.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The budget will be presented on February 1. The session will conclude on April 8 after a recess from February 15 to March 8.

COVID protocols will be followed during the session on the same lines as the monsoon session.

