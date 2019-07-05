Today in New Delhi, India
Budget 2019: Exclusive TV channel for startups proposed by finance minister

Budget 2019: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Budget,Union Budget,Budget 2019
A television channel exclusively for startups has been proposed in Budget 2019. (AFP File / Photo used for representational purpose only )

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

“This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves,” she said.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:48 IST

