Budget 2021: Key gains for petroleum sector include gas pipeline project in J-K
Introducing the key initiatives for petroleum and natural gas sector in the Union Budget 2021-2022, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced extension of Ujjwala scheme covering more beneficiaries, gas pipeline project in Jammu and Kashmir and setting up of an independent gas transport system operator.
The Ujjwala Scheme, which has already benefitted 8 crore households, will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries, the finance minister announced during her Budget speech.
Additionally, the government will add 100 more districts to the City Gas Distribution Network in the next three years.
In a major boost for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the sector, the government has also announced that a gas pipeline project will be taken up.
Another key announcement by the government includes an Independent Gas Transport System Operator, which will be set up for facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in all-natural gas pipelines on a non-discriminatory open access basis.
This year's budget, which came in the light of a pandemic-ravaged economy, was touted by the experts as the one which will serve as a first-aid measure for the Indian economy.
The Budget proposals by Sitharaman have mainly rested on 6 pillars — health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infra, inclusive development for aspirational India, human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum Governance and Maximum Governance.
Delivering her budget statement to parliament, Sitharaman projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product for 2021/22, higher than the 5.5% forecast by a recent Reuters poll of economists. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5%, she said, well up from the 7% expected earlier.
India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, currently spends about 1% of GDP on health, among the lowest for any major economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: One nation one ration, and other benefits for migrant workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Govt gives 3,768 crores towards first digital census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI allocated over ₹835 crore in Budget
- The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC
- "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Key gains for petroleum sector include gas pipeline project in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points
- An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: A look at allocations made to major schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Insurance stocks zoom up to 12 pc after govt proposes to raise FDI cap in sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National monetisation plan': Who said what on Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox