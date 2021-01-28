Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget next week is likely to unveil a blueprint of a new privatisation policy, where the government will exit PSUs in the non-strategic sector, sources said.
The Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1 is likely to identify the strategic sectors PSUs where the government would like to retain its presence, the two sources aware of the matter said.
The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the new public sector enterprises (PSE) policy that will define strategic and non-strategic sectors.
The strategic sectors are likely to be ones that are critical for national interest and of the public good.
As part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the government in May had announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.
Under the policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one and a maximum of four public sector enterprise.
In other sectors, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will be privatised, depending on the feasibility.
The sources said the Budget is likely to focus on privatisation of CPSEs, which would help the government meet the resources needed to fund increased expenditure.
In the current fiscal, the government has mopped up ₹17,957 crore from CPSE minority stake sale and share buyback. This compares to the Budget target of ₹2.10 lakh crore for the entire fiscal.
There are about 249 operating CPSEs with a combined turnover and net worth of ₹24 lakh crore and ₹12 lakh crore, respectively. Of this, over 54 are listed on the bourses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy
- A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP
- The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez
- In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Debt waiver can restore farmer faith in the govt’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may announce formulation of policy for toys sector in Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds 'Halwa' ceremony ahead of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox