From fiscal deficit to tax slabs: Key figures to watch out for in Union Budget 2021
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, February 1. The budget comes at a time when the economy is facing its worst contraction since 1952 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The finance minister has increased hopes ahead of the budget saying it will "be a budget like never before".
Here are some key figures/elements to look out for in Union Budget 2021:
Fiscal deficit
There are four deficit numbers present in the budget document: revenue deficit, effective revenue deficit, fiscal deficit and primary deficit. But the most important one is fiscal deficit. Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government and it is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. The more the fiscal deficit, the more market borrowings the government needs, which means lower funds available for the private sector to borrow.
Market borrowings
When the government runs a fiscal deficit, it borrows money to meet the difference by raising funds from the market through securities and treasury bills. Net borrowing is the amount borrowed during the fiscal year and gross borrowing includes net borrowing for the year and the repayment of past loans. This number is watched because it helps to understand the way the government plans to balance the fiscal deficit.
Capital expenditure
Capital expenditure is the expenditure which increases government assets or reduces liabilities and includes loan payment, loan disbursal and expenditure on infrastructure or developmental works. This number is important as higher growth in capital spending has a multiplier effect on the economy.
Tax revenue
Growth in tax revenue means lower deficit for the government. Therefore, this number helps to understand the position the government is at in terms of financing the deficit. Between April-November 2020, tax revenue growth has been lower at 2.6%.
GST and compliance
Goods and Services Tax (GST) accounts for almost one-fifth of total government revenue. The states which are supposed to be compensated for the revenue loss for switching to GST will look at both budgeted collections and transfers. The ease of GST compliance is another important cue to look at in the budget.
Changes in tax slabs
Raising the income tax slab to benefit individual taxpayers is often an expectation of the general public. Therefore changes in the tax slab, increase in income tax deductions like 80C (from current ₹150,000), standard deductions (from current ₹50,000) or deduction on interest paid on housing loans can be watched out for.
Disinvestment
Disinvestment is the process by which the Union government either sells its stakes in a PSU–fully or partially–or lists it on the stock market. Last year, finance minister Sitharaman had announced a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore. Although owing to the pandemic, the government is unlikely to meet this target. Disinvestment is an important part of the government’s strategy to keep the fiscal deficit in check and is, therefore, an important number to look at.
Welfare schemes
Given the economic slowdown, it is important for the government to spend more on various schemes to ease the pain of the general public. But at the same time, the government also has to balance its welfare schemes with the fiscal deficit and therefore, the spending on the welfare schemes will be an important indicator of government policy.
Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors
First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report
Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation
'Budget like never before': Sector-wise expectations from finance minister
Budget 2021: What would it have for the agriculture sector?
Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget
Tax changes that could be a part of Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021: Here's what the real estate sector is expecting
Union Budget and its types. All you need to know
Budget 2021: What can the railway sector expect?
Union Budget app: Where to download? What are its features?
Budget 2021: When, where and how to watch
First part of Rajya Sabha's Budget Session to end on Feb 13
