Budget 2021: When, where and how to watch

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on Monday at 11am in Parliament. This will be the third budget for Sitharaman and the eighth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The budget comes at a time when the country faces serious economic challenges that have been posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Where and how to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Union Budget will be telecast on Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV. It can also be watched online, on respective Youtube channels of these platforms. The presentation of the budget will begin at 11am on February 1.

What about the budget app?

Ahead of the presentation of the budget, finance minister Sitharaman launched an app for easier access to the contents of the financial document as it will be the first time since Independence that it will be presented in a paperless way. The budget app, which has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), will give complete access to 14 documents, including the annual financial statement and finance bill.

The Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Sitharaman on Friday with details of the state of the economy ahead of the presentation of the government's budget. The survey projected the economy to grow by 11 per cent during 2021-22, close to the growth forecast of 11.5 per cent made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 29 and is likely to conclude on April 8. The session will be held in two parts amid strict Covid-19 protocols. The first from January 29 to February 15 and the second from March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. However, the first part of the budget session will adjourn in Rajya Sabha on February 13, two days ahead of the original schedule, an all-party meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu decided on Sunday. Both the Houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. While the Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm, the Lok Sabha will meet from 3pm to 8pm.