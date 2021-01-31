IND USA
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a meeting with various political parties leaders in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of commencement of Budget Session, in New Delhi,(PTI)
Budget 2021: When, where and how to watch

The presentation of the budget will begin at 11am on February 1.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on Monday at 11am in Parliament. This will be the third budget for Sitharaman and the eighth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The budget comes at a time when the country faces serious economic challenges that have been posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Where and how to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Union Budget will be telecast on Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV. It can also be watched online, on respective Youtube channels of these platforms. The presentation of the budget will begin at 11am on February 1.

What about the budget app?

Ahead of the presentation of the budget, finance minister Sitharaman launched an app for easier access to the contents of the financial document as it will be the first time since Independence that it will be presented in a paperless way. The budget app, which has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), will give complete access to 14 documents, including the annual financial statement and finance bill.

The Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Sitharaman on Friday with details of the state of the economy ahead of the presentation of the government's budget. The survey projected the economy to grow by 11 per cent during 2021-22, close to the growth forecast of 11.5 per cent made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 29 and is likely to conclude on April 8. The session will be held in two parts amid strict Covid-19 protocols. The first from January 29 to February 15 and the second from March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. However, the first part of the budget session will adjourn in Rajya Sabha on February 13, two days ahead of the original schedule, an all-party meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu decided on Sunday. Both the Houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. While the Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm, the Lok Sabha will meet from 3pm to 8pm.

The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.(Image via Twitter)
Union Budget app: Where to download? What are its features?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 AM IST in Lok Sabha.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing at a press conference from Hyderabad.(ANI)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing at a press conference from Hyderabad.(ANI)
Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday.
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.(PTI File Photo )
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.(PTI File Photo )
Stock markets ahead: Budget, RBI policy major events to watch out for

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:46 AM IST
According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, the "V-shaped recovery is supported by COVID vaccination drive."
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
What to expect from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The budget is likely to boost public health spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Economic Survey 2021-22 has sought an increase in public health spending to 2.5-3% of GDP.
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all.
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all.
Budget trivia: Key facts to know about Union Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Nirmala Sitharaman has said that her third budget would be "unprecedented" as the country looks to rebuild after a pandemic-hit year.
While the increase in agricultural production has ensured that India does not have to lead a ‘ship-to-mouth’ existence, this has not necessarily translated into higher incomes for farmers.(AP)
While the increase in agricultural production has ensured that India does not have to lead a ‘ship-to-mouth’ existence, this has not necessarily translated into higher incomes for farmers.(AP)
Why govt will need to adopt a different economic strategy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The economic strategy to revive the economy from its current predicament will have to be very different from the previous episodes of contraction.
The NSO has projected a 7.7% contraction in GDP in 2020-21.(Bloomberg)
The NSO has projected a 7.7% contraction in GDP in 2020-21.(Bloomberg)
Tracking India’s past crisis budgets

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Since Independence, India has faced different economic and social crises that have threatened to derail its growth. HT looks at the trajectory the budgets took then as we gear up for this year’s Union Budget that will come in the backdrop of the largest GDP contraction post-1947
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and other officials after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and other officials after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
What is 'base effect' and how it could contribute to India’s fastest GDP growth

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Office has projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively in 2020-21.
New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI01_29_2021_000173B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI01_29_2021_000173B)(PTI)
Revival of animal spirits with 11% growth rate next fiscal year: CEA Subramanian

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The expression 'animal spirits' was coined by celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes to refer to investors' confidence in taking action in terms of investment.
During PM's virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.(PTI)
During PM's virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.(PTI)
PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to put forth govt's agenda for Budget Session

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi

By , Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 AM IST
  • Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 AM IST
  • He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Office workers work amid a busy day in a startup company in Mumbai. (HT Archive)
Office workers work amid a busy day in a startup company in Mumbai. (HT Archive)
Key numbers, ideas in the Economic Survey

By Roshan Kishore, Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • The Survey’s projections, in line with the IMF’s latest growth projections, mean that India will go back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
