Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Sambhu Ram, 38, is a coal worker in a company that outsources workers to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, and earns a meager ₹310 per day. Ram, a resident of Jharia in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, is the sole bread earner for a seven-member family.
He lives in thatched roof house with his parents, wife and three children.For about a month into the 68-day national lockdown imposed in March, Ram went through an acute financial crisis as he struggled to find mining jobs due to a drop in demand.
“I had only a little savings that I exhausted to buy basic amenities during the period. However, things returned to normalcy after outsourcing work started again,” he said.
He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day. “The first 20 days were very tough, as I could not understand how to feed my family. There was no work in the market,” he said. Coal mining was unaffected by the lockdown, but the demand was badly affected for the first quarter of this financial year.
Jharkhand has three big coal companies-Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). Most of the companies saw their profits dip this year, despite significant recovery in the second half of the year.
“Coal mining remained unaffected due to Covid. However, demands had declined due to lockdowns in initial phases. The production was hit in first quarter but later it picked up. The production is still six percent less compared to last year,” said BCCL director (technical) Chanchal Goswami.
There is growing global pressure on India to announce a deadline for phasing out coal usage after China in September 2020 declared that it will stop coal usage by 2050. Coal, a fossil fuel, is considered the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide that causes climate change. India has not committed to phasing out coal usage and pointed out that the country’s per capita emission – the amount of energy a person uses in India -- is among the lowest in the world. Ram fears that his job can be jeopardised in the future and wants the government to continue coal mining. He hopes the Centre will provide social and job security to casual workers hired from contractors. “We want equal pay for equal work, insurance and provident fund benefits to be included in the upcoming budget,” Ram said.
Daily wage workers, hired on contract, do not enjoy any health insurance, provident fund, gratuity, minimum wage or pension. “Government should ensure decent wages,” Ram said.
Jharkhand holds some of India’s biggest coal reserves and contributes 32% to the country’s coal production. After agriculture, coal employs the most people in Jharkhand, and supports at least a million households, directly or indirectly. “In a bid to enhance coal production, most of the companies have engaged outsourcing agencies. More than 50 outsourcing companies are engaged in coal production engaged by the three coal companies. However, conditions of all workers of outsourcing companies are similar to Sambhu Ram,” said AK Jha, national secretary of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).
Goswami, however, denied the allegation, saying the company ensures minimum wage to workers engaged in outsourcing companies and also provides benefits such as provident fund and medical support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key numbers, ideas in the Economic Survey
- The Survey’s projections, in line with the IMF’s latest growth projections, mean that India will go back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSO revises economic estimates, puts growth for FY2019-20 at 4%
- The estimates for 2019-20 imply that the projected contraction of 7.7% in 2020-21 will increase to 7.8%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agricultural sector likely to cushion Covid-19 shock
- The survey pointed out that agriculture is “set to cushion the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in 2020-21 with a growth of 3.4 % in both Q1 and Q2 (quarter 1 and quarter 2)”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Policy response has ensured V-shaped recovery underway
- The Survey projects GDP growth of 11% and 6.8% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, in line with IMF’s projection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights of Economic Survey 2020-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Economic Survey says about V-shaped recovery post Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey: GDP growth seen at 11% for 2021-22, 'V-shaped recovery' likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full speech text: Prez Kovind's address to Parliament as Budget session starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox