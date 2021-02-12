Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on budget discussion in Rajya Sabha today
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Friday. The discussion started on Wednesday in Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address.
Sitharaman presented the Budget on February 1 that promised a significant increase in health and capital expenditure, and reforms including the privatisation of two state-owned banks and a general insurance company. It promised substantial government spending over the next five years and announced no major new taxes or levies.
The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the session will conclude on April 8.
(With Agency inputs)
Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors
- The rule is to ensure that high net worth individuals who post huge sums of money per month in their EPF accounts do not get to misuse the provision of assured high interest.
Govt to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes: Finance secretary
- Pandey said the move is aimed at ensuring that government presence is not required in the private sector and foreign investments.
