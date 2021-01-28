IND USA
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery

A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:32 PM IST

Any new taxes in India’s budget would impede a nascent economic recovery, economists said, amid speculation that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could impose an additional levy on the wealthy to fund the government’s pandemic-related expenditure.

A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings, said on Thursday in a Q&A with Bloomberg. Abhishek Gupta of Bloomberg Economics warned that such a levy risks hastening capital outflows.

“The trend over the last few years has already raised the total taxes for high income earners to 42.7%, including cess and surcharges, from around 30%,” Gupta said during the Q&A. “A further rise could lower their incentive to invest and earn in India.”

Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget Feb. 1, while keeping a watchful eye so that the deficit doesn’t blow out. India’s financial year runs April 1 through March 31.

Here are some condensed excerpts from the interaction with Varma and Gupta:

Budget Deficit

Varma: We are expecting the centre’s fiscal deficit to widen to 6.8% of GDP in FY21, nearly double the original budget target of 3.5% set before the pandemic, but much better than our initial estimate of over 8% in the midst of the pandemic. That’s because a faster-than-expected economic normalization will boost tax revenue and total spending will be lower.

Gupta: While we were earlier expecting central government fiscal deficit to be roughly around 7% or so, we have now estimated it to come in lower at about 6.6% of GDP in fiscal 2021. The recovery has been sharper than anticipated, and we have seen more buoyant tax collections since October.

Budget Credibility

Varma: What will make the roadmap more credible is if there is also a clear strategy on how the government plans to increase India’s tax to GDP ratio over the coming years. Gross tax revenues have been stagnant around 10% of GDP over the last decade. So the roadmap should have a clear revenue enhancement gameplan and not just rely on expenditure compression or expectations of higher nominal GDP growth.

Investment Expectations

Gupta: We expect the government to allocate around 4.8 trillion rupees ($66 billion) for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022, which would amount to a 20% growth over fiscal 2021. We believe that the government focus will remain on increased infrastructure spending on roads, railways, low cost urban and rural housing.

Rating Companies

Varma: While rating companies will watch the budget carefully and growth has recovered faster than expected, the decision regarding whether to change India’s sovereign ratings will ultimately be based on a host of factors. Two rating agencies have India with a negative outlook (Moody’s and Fitch). We believe that Moody’s is likely to move India’s outlook back to stable and so is Fitch, but the latter is a closer call.

Gupta: We don’t expect a sovereign downgrade anytime in the near future, unless things go completely haywire in the budget. In our view, sovereign rating agencies will also focus on tax buoyancy ahead, which is essentially a question about how quickly can the government put the economy back on a pre-Covid potential growth trajectory of 6%-7% and higher.

The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
budget

Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The BJP spokesperson said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The report pegged growth at 9.6 per cent for 2021-22 and (-)7.8 per cent for the current financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
budget

Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Suggestions are being discussed at top level and no one knows what is being decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
budget

Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1 is likely to identify the strategic sectors PSUs where the government would like to retain its presence, the two sources aware of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
budget

Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India’s annual budget will be unveiled on February 1, with expectations that the government will boost spending to reboot an economy that’s forecast to contract the most this year since 1952. Here’s a guide to those stocks that may be most affected by the spending plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
budget

Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Four states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will be going to the polls in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Kumar further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."(PTI file photo. Representative image)
budget

Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
"It will be a budget which will favour corporates. There is no chance to get any favour from the central government for the downtrodden masses, especially farmers," Kumar told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
  • A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
budget

Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Announcing the customs duty hike on February 1, 2020, Sitharaman had said, Centre's policy of Make in India has started giving dividends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
budget

‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez

By Aneesha Sareen, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr K Subba Reddy (HT Photo)
Dr K Subba Reddy (HT Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As long as the economy’s growth exceeds the interest paid on debt, the government’s debt to GDP will not explode. India has managed to keep this difference positive although the gap has narrowed recently.(Reuters. Representative image)
As long as the economy’s growth exceeds the interest paid on debt, the government’s debt to GDP will not explode. India has managed to keep this difference positive although the gap has narrowed recently.(Reuters. Representative image)
budget

Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act is the law of the land. Although it’s more often than not breached, finance ministers tend to pay obeisance to the law and often prepare the initial budget estimates (BE) within the FRBM framework.
READ FULL STORY
Close
