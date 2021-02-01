Union Budget 2021: One nation one ration, and other benefits for migrant workers
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 on February 1, she said that the proposals in the Budget rest on six pillars - namely health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure - inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance. Targeting inclusive development, there were also some reforms in the budget for the migrant workers and the unorganized sector.
Here’s a list of reforms related to the migrant workers and the unorganized sector in the Union Budget 2021:
1. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the families of migrant workers would be allowed ration under one nation, one ration. One nation, one ration card scheme of the Union Government is being implemented by 32 states and union territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, said Sitharaman while announcing the Union Budget. "We have launched the 'One Nation, One ration' card scheme through which beneficiaries can claim their rations anywhere in the country. Migrant workers in particular benefit from this scheme, those staying away from their families can partially claim their rations where they are stationed, while their family in their native places can claim the rest," she said.
2. The government will also conclude the implementation of four labour codes and social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers. "We will conclude a process that began 20 years ago with the implementation of four labour codes. For the first time globally, social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers," Sitharaman said.
3. A portal will be launched to collect relevant information on unorganized, building and constructor workers among others. This will help to formulate health, housing, skill, insurance credit and food schemes for all migrant workers, finance minister said.
4. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers.
The Union Budget is a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.
Only one phase of the metro is operational in Bengaluru and delays in completing subsequent phases has added to escalating costs and increased dependence on private transport.
