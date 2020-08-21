e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / 40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms

40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms

This move will benefit more than 40 lakh workers across several sectors.

business Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ESIC relaxes norms to allow unemployed to get access to unemployment benefits.
ESIC relaxes norms to allow unemployed to get access to unemployment benefits. (ESIC/Twitter)
         

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) relaxed their norms to ensured that people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic between March 24 and December 31 this year get paid average wages of three months as unemployment benefit on Thursday.

This move will benefit more than 40 lakh workers across several sectors.

Under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana ESIC approved the relaxations in eligibility criteria and enhancement to ensure payment of unemployment benefits.

ESIC has also decided to extend the scheme till June 1 next year.

The payment of relief has been enhanced to 50 percent of average wages from 25 percent of average wages payable up to a maximum of 90 days of unemployment.

tags
top news
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In