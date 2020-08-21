40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms

business

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:33 IST

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) relaxed their norms to ensured that people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic between March 24 and December 31 this year get paid average wages of three months as unemployment benefit on Thursday.

This move will benefit more than 40 lakh workers across several sectors.

Under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana ESIC approved the relaxations in eligibility criteria and enhancement to ensure payment of unemployment benefits.

ESIC has also decided to extend the scheme till June 1 next year.

The payment of relief has been enhanced to 50 percent of average wages from 25 percent of average wages payable up to a maximum of 90 days of unemployment.