e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / 5G connection to reach 3.5 billion globally, 350 million in India by 2026: Report

5G connection to reach 3.5 billion globally, 350 million in India by 2026: Report

Globally, more than 1 billion people, 15 per cent of the world’s population, are expected to live in an area that has 5G coverage rolled out, according to the ‘Ericsson Mobility Report 2020’ released on Monday.

business Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New Delhi
According to the report, India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 gb per month.
According to the report, India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 gb per month.(REUTERS)
         

5G connections across the globe are estimated to be 3.5 billion and India will account for 350 million subscriptions by 2026, according to a report by telecom company Ericsson.

India may get its first 5G connection in 2021 if spectrum auctions are held early next year, said Ericsson Head of Network Solutions (Southeast Asia, Oceania and India) Nitin Bansal.

Globally, more than 1 billion people, 15 per cent of the world’s population, are expected to live in an area that has 5G coverage rolled out, according to the ‘Ericsson Mobility Report 2020’ released on Monday.

“In 2026, 60 per cent of the world’s population will have access to 5G coverage, with 5G subscriptions forecast to reach 3.5 billion. In India, 5G subscriptions will surpass 350 million, accounting for 27 per cent of all mobile subscriptions in 2026,” the report said.

Bansal said that based on the reported timeline for spectrum auction for 5G services, he expects India to have its first 5G connection in 2021.

According to the report, India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 gb per month.

“Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones, and increased time spent by people online contribute to monthly usage growth in India. Accordingly, total traffic is projected to quadruple in India, reaching 35EB (exabyte) per month in 2026,” Ericsson Mobility Report Editor and Head of Strategic Marketing Insights States Patrik Cerwall said.

The report said LTE (4G) remains the dominant technology in India in 2020, accounting for 63 per cent of mobile subscriptions and 3G is expected to be phased out by 2026.

“In the India region, LTE subscriptions are forecast to increase from 710 million in 2020 to 820 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2 per cent,” the report said.

It added that mobile broadband technologies accounted for 67 per cent of mobile subscriptions in 2020, and this figure is predicted to reach 91 per cent by 2026. “The total number of mobile broadband subscriptions is set to reach close to 1.2 billion by 2026.”

According to an annual report, the number of smartphone subscriptions has increased to 760 million in 2020 in the country and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 per cent to reach close to 1.2 billion by 2026.

tags
top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In