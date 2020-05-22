e-paper
Amazon India to create close to 50,000 seasonal jobs

The company said in a statement that there will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network, including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

business Updated: May 22, 2020 14:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The company will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently
The company will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently
         

Amazon India said on Friday it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles across fulfilment centres and delivery network to meet the surge in demand after the norms were eased in the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said in a statement that there will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network, including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

They will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently, it said.

“One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. We take this responsibility seriously, and we’re proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time,” Akhil Saxena, vice-president of Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” Saxena said.

This comes after companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, ShareChat and WeWork announced layoffs after witnessing a huge drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

