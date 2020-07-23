e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

Amazon Pay, the India unit’s payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

business Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, India
The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website.
The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website. (Reuters)
         

Amazon.com Inc’s Indian unit on Thursday said it will begin offering auto insurance, making India the e-commerce giant’s first market for the service.

Amazon Pay, the India unit’s payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website.

Customers of Amazon’s Prime loyalty programme -- which promises free movies and music streaming as well as faster deliveries for an annual 999 rupees ($13.36) -- will get extra benefits and more discounts, Amazon said.

Amazon’s service will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank.

India is one the fastest growing markets for Amazon, although it has had to face several regulatory hurdles.

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In