e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / AstraZeneca shares sink 8% after $39 billion Alexion buyout

AstraZeneca shares sink 8% after $39 billion Alexion buyout

The stock has also been under pressure recently amid questions surrounding the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and the way the late-stage trials were handled.

business Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:27 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
London
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London.
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

AstraZeneca Plc’s shares slumped to an eight-month low after it agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and stock, in what would be the U.K. pharma giant’s biggest deal ever.

The shares fell as much as 9.2% and touched their lowest level since April. The stock has also been under pressure recently amid questions surrounding the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and the way the late-stage trials were handled.

The shares had pared their decline to 5.8% by 9 a.m. in London. Alexion, meanwhile, surged 32% in premarket U.S. trading to $159.95, below the $175-a-share offer price.

The offer, announced Saturday, would provide a 45% premium to Alexion’s closing price on Friday. Adding the specialist in immunology and treatments for rare diseases would be the largest deal for AstraZeneca since it was founded in a 1999 combination of British and Swedish companies.

Markus Manns at Union Investment, which holds AstraZeneca shares, said the company’s relative shortage of cash also raised concerns. While Alexion provides growth, the acquisition prompts questions over prospects for the U.K. company’s existing portfolio, he said.

“If you don’t have cash, don’t buy a large company unless it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and has strong strategic merits,” Manns said. “You can hardly call this deal a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the strategic merits are weak.”

tags
top news
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In