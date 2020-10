Bank holidays in November 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days

business

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:52 IST

Most public and private banks across India will remain closed for at least eight days in November, including four Sundays and two Saturdays — apart from Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Additionally, banks will remain closed on specific dates of local festivals.

Here is a date-wise list of bank holidays in November 2020

November 1: Sunday (All banks)

November 8: Sunday (All banks)

November 13: Wangala festival (Only in Shillong)

November 14: Diwali/Kali Puja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai. Nagpur, New Delhi, panaji, Patna, Raipue, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

November 15: Sunday (All banks)

November 16: Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur,

November 17: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal)

November 18: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali (Gangtok)

November 20: Chhath Puja (Patna, Ranchi)

November 21: Chhath Puja (Patna)

November 22: Sunday (All banks)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)

November 28: Fourth Saturday (All banks)

November 29: Sunday (All banks)

November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima (Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar)