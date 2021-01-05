e-paper
Home / Business News / Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp services. Here’s what you need to know

Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp services. Here’s what you need to know

The key benefits of Bank of Baroda’s WhatsApp service are 24X7 availability of banking services, no additional requirement of application download, easy access and convenience to all customers. It will be available on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
A branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) is seen in this file photo. Bank of Baroda has announced the launch of banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp.
State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced the launch of banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp. “With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements,” the bank’s executive director AK Khurana said in the release on Monday.

The key benefits of the WhatsApp service are 24X7 availability of banking services, no additional requirement of application download, easy access and convenience to all customers. It will be available on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

Here is how Bank of Baroda’a WhatsApp services will work:

1. Bank of Baroda’s WhatsApp banking service is available for customers and non-customers of the bank.

2. You can save the bank’s WhatsApp Business account number 8433 888 777 in your contact list.

3. You can then send “HI” on this number and initiate the conversation.

4. Bank of Baroda is offering services such as balance enquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request and blocking debit card on the messaging app.

5. The lender will also give information on products and services, among others via WhatsApp.

6. The banking services via the messaging platform is available 24x7, with no additional requirement of application download, it said.

7. Even non-customers can also use this platform to know about the bank’s products, services, offers, ATM and branch location.

