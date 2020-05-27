e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / BSE launches e-KYC services on StAR MF platform

BSE launches e-KYC services on StAR MF platform

BSE also plans to provide e-KYC services to stock brokers and the other approved intermediaries in the near future for which it will issue application programming interfaces (APIs) for stock brokers and other intermediaries to connect their IT systems to BSE’s e-KYC system.

business Updated: May 27, 2020 12:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflow during 2019-20 which is 66 per cent of the mutual fund industry net equity inflow of Rs 83,781 crore.
BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflow during 2019-20 which is 66 per cent of the mutual fund industry net equity inflow of Rs 83,781 crore.(Reuters file photo )
         

BSE Star MF on Tuesday announced the launch of e-KYC services to simplify and provide value-based services to the mutual fund industry.

This will eliminate the current challenges of onboarding a new investor, BSE said in a statement.

BSE also plans to provide e-KYC services to stock brokers and the other approved intermediaries in the near future for which it will issue application programming interfaces (APIs) for stock brokers and other intermediaries to connect their IT systems to BSE’s e-KYC system.

BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflow during 2019-20 which is 66 per cent of the mutual fund industry net equity inflow of Rs 83,781 crore.

In April 2020, BSE StAR MF contributed 61 per cent in net equity inflow, that is Rs 3,806 crore out of the industry’s total of Rs 6,212 crore.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In